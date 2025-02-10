Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2/10/2025)
Not much changed in this week's Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball Rankings, but one new team - Jefferson City – entered the rankings. In addition, Nixa recach the Top 10 and Rolla climb six spots.
1. Oak Park (19-1)
Previous Rank: 1
Teams have begun to play Oak Park closer as of late. Still, they’re winning and operating at a high level. At 19-1 they’re the top team in Missouri. It’s likely they will stay in this spot until proven otherwise in the playoffs.
2. Chaminade (13-8)
Previous Rank: 2
Chaminade added two more wins this past week. Both were against ranked opponents. At 13-8 this team has yet to lose a game in Missouri. For this reason alone they’re validated at second.
3. Vashon (17-2)
Previous Rank: 3
Vashon made a statement at the O’Fallon Shootout defeating Bolingbrook who’s one of the best teams in Illinois. Trey Williams was the consummate senior leader scoring 21 points in the game.
4. Principa (21–0)
Previous Rank: 4
An undefeated season has to be the goal with each passing game. Jay Blossom has set the standard at Principia. This team is connected, talented, and plays together.
5. De Smet (20-2)
Previous Rank: 5
The Spartans won two games by large margins this past week. An upcoming rematch vs. Chaminade at home will be a game to watch in Missouri. Against CBC it was Jordan Boyd who scored 28 points in a win.
6. Kickapoo (18-2)
Previous Rank: 6
Kickapoo took care of business winning two more games this week. One against Webb City and one against Ozark. They have not allowed over 50+ points defensively in seven games.
7. Montgomery County (20-1)
Previous Rank: 7
Montgomery County played one game this week and it was against Van Far (15-8). They won by a 26 point margin continuing to prove why they’re worthy of this spot.
8. Rockhurst (16-4)
Previous Rank: 8
Rockhurst defeated Bishop Miege and lost by two points to Blue Valley Northwest who’s a solid program out of Kansas. At 16-4 they’ll stay in this spot given the close margin of defeat.
9. Sikeston (18-3)
Previous Rank: 10
Sikeston is one of the toughest teams in the state due to their up-tempo style. They’ve lost some close games but remain solid all-around. Games vs. Jackson and Father Tolton will be solid tune-ups before the playoffs.
10. Nixa (18-2)
Previous Rank: 12
This is a team that’s extremely reliable and plays a winning brand of basketball. Their offense is efficient and utilizes the skill-set of each player well. At 18-2 in Class 6 they’re a top ten team to this point in the season.
11. Logan Rogersville (17-3)
Previous Rank: 13
Rogersville continues to stack wins. They have won six straight after a two point loss to Westminster in early January. Coaching, guard play, size in the frontcourt… this team has all the pieces.
12. Raytown (16-3)
Previous Rank: 11
The Bluejays played one game this week and it was a loss to Grain Valley. They’re a quality opponent but it’s a game that could’ve propelled them into the top ten with a win. Still, Ramello Smith is one of the best senior guards in Missouri.
13. Webster Groves (15-4)
Previous Rank: 17
Few teams will move as much as Webster Groves this week. Earning close wins over Jackson and Whitney Young (IL) shows character. They’re clicking at the right time.
14. John Burroughs (15-5)
Previous Rank: 14
Burroughs lost to Chamiande and defeated Lutheran South by a large margin moving to 15-5 on the season. Sheek Pearson is playing as well as any frontcourt prospect in the state.
15. Westminster (16-4)
Previous Rank: 15
Dale Ribble is one of the best coaches in Missouri. He has this team taking care of business in games they’re expected to win. The upcoming stretch of Principia, Rock Bridge, and MICDS will be key.
16. Battle (13-6)
Previous Rank: 9
Battle lost two close games to Rolla and Father Tolton (double overtime) this week. The Spartans have a high ceiling and are at their best when the defense is clicking. There’s room for them to rise back up with future games against Jefferson City and Hickman.
17. Rolla (17-4)
Previous Rank: 23
Rolla is going to be a factor in Class 5. Their win on the road against Battle should be a confidence booster. One of the biggest risers in this update.
18. Blue Springs South (16-4)
Previous Rank: 18
Overall, it was a productive week for Blue Springs South. They won two games and lost an overtime contest to Lee’s Summit North.
19. Staley (14-5)
Previous Rank: 16
Staley has remained solid since the new year. This is a team who can compete for a district championship and create interesting matchups.
20. North Kansas City (14-4)
Previous Rank: 22
Another undefeated week for the Hornets has them moving up a few spots. They’ve played a handful less games than most teams. This could play in their favor with a heavier schedule down the stretch.
21. Park Hill (14-6)
Previous Rank: 19
Liberty lost to Oak Park which has been the story for every team in Missouri this season. This is a team with tons of experienced players. A well-rounded group with a complete starting 5.
22. Jefferson City (15-5)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Jefferson City has the talent to beat most teams on this list any given night. With that being said, consistency will be the question with this group.
23. Republic (17-3)
Previous Rank: 25
The consistency through 20 games has continued to keep Republic in the rankings. Their ceiling is unclear and for that reason alone they’re a dangerous team to face in the playoffs.
24. Timberland (19-1)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Timberland has done more than enough to be ranked. At 19-1 they’re winning on a nightly basis. Their only loss came to Sikeston, a top 10 program. Strength of schedule is the only factor holding them back.
25. Jackson (18-4)
Previous Rank: 20
Last week was the first time Jackson was ranked and a matchup vs. Webster Groves was the one to watch. They lost on a last second shot at home. Kole Deck has been their go-to scorer as a senior.