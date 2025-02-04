Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2/4/2025)
Here is our weekly look at the top boys basketball teams in the state of Missouri.
1. Oak Park (16-1)
Previous Rank: 1
A win over Park Hill South was the one and only game for Oak Park this past week. They remain the top team in the state and are starting to gain national recognition.
2. Chaminade (11-8)
Previous Rank: 2
Each week is a tough week for the Red Devils from a strength of schedule standpoint. The past seven days included a dominant win over CBC and a loss to Quincy, one of the top teams in Illinois. Jamison White had an explosive scoring performance over the Cadets.
3. Vashon (15-2)
Previous Rank: 3
Vashon was set to play Principia in a highly anticipated matchup. The game never happened and will not be rescheduled. This is following restrictions put in place by St. Louis Public Schools in regards to attendance at Vashon home games.
4. Principa (18–0)
Previous Rank: 4
Principia will go 11 days between games due to the Vashon cancellation. They have conference matchups vs. Westminster and John Burroughs in the next few weeks.
5. De Smet (18-2)
Previous Rank: 5
The Spartans have championship pedigree. They’re a talented group that will rematch Chaminade on February 14th at home.
6. Kickapoo (16-2)
Previous Rank: 6
The past week included a dominant victory over Neosho. The Chiefs will play eight games in the final three weeks.
7. Montgomery County (19-1)
Previous Rank: 9
Montgomery County is for real. Their ability to operate out of the two-man game is impressive. A real contender in Class 3.
8. Rockhurst (15-3)
Previous Rank: 11
Rockhurst has played a tough schedule and do ton of winning things. For these reasons alone they’re a safe bet in the eight spot. On Friday they had a 16 point win vs. Shawnee Mission East.
9. Battle (13-4)
Previous Rank: 10
Battle won the Circle 7 Tournament. They’re a team that has a high ceiling when everything is clicking. Great guard play, exciting wing players, and emerging forwards give them a complete roster.
10. Sikeston (16-3)
Previous Rank: 7
Sikeston made it to the championship of the Union tournament and lost to Borgia after two wins. To many this was an unexpected loss.
11. Raytown (15-2)
Previous Rank: 13
Raytown is the true sleeper in Class 5. They’ve proven to be consistently solid all season long and have strong guard play. Their up-tempo style is difficult to defend. A favorite to come out of the Kansas City region.
12. Nixa (16-2)
Previous Rank: 8
Nixa lost their first game of the Nixa Invitational to Park Hill. This is not a bad loss with the Trojans being an emerging team late in the season. The February 11th game vs. Kickapoo still looms large.
13. Logan Rogersville (13-3)
Previous Rank: 15
Rogersville made a case for passing up Nixa by winning their tournament. Ultimately, their resume is starting to look like that of a top 10-15 program. This team is a factor in Class 4.
14. John Burroughs (14-4)
Previous Rank: 14
Burroughs won a big game vs. Westminster on Friday night. When everything is clicking they’re a tough team to defend. Tristan Reed had 26 points in the contest.
15. Westminster (14-4)
Previous Rank: 12
Westminster shouldn’t drop far due to an in-conference loss to John Burroughs. The Wildcats have a strong core of players and are set to finish the season strong.
16. Staley (12-4)
Previous Rank: 18
Staley is charging back after a slow start. They have won six straight and look like their typical self. This is a well run program with a great coach in Chris Neff.
17. Webster Groves (13-4)
Previous Rank: 20
Last week was a good one for Webster Groves. Wins over University City and Hazelwood Central with a big matchup vs. Jackson coming up has allowed them to get in a rhythm. Scottie Adkinson scored 39 points vs. University City.
18. Blue Springs South (15-3)
Previous Rank: 22
Blue Springs South is a team that’s easy to get behind. They have now won eight straight. Teams who are clicking heading into February are always the ones to watch. The Jaguars are not a team most want to see in the playoffs.
19. Park Hill (13-5)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
This Park Hill team has been underrated in past weeks. They’re 13-5 with some key wins as of late. In Nixa they defeated Marquette and the hosts Nixa before losing to Logan-Rogersville (ranked 13th) in the championship. Leo Gayman is their engine in the frontcourt.
20. Jackson (17-3)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Jackson is yet another team getting hot at the right time. They’re 17-3 having won thirteen of their last fourteen games. They have key wins vs. Farmington and Ladue with a big game vs. Webster Groves coming up.
21. Vianney (13-7)
Previous Rank: 24
Vianney is on a four game win streak and appear to have found a winning formula. One thing remains a constant, Luke Walsh is at his best when they’re winning. His scoring is directly correlated to winning.
22. North Kansas City (12-4)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
North Kansas City has remained consistent all season long. They’re a tough and athletic team with great guard play. Their backcourt scoring is a key factor. This group has won seven straight.
23. Rolla (15-4)
Previous Rank: 21
Rolla is coming off a loss to De Smet (ranked 5th) and a two point loss to a very talented Jefferson City team on the road. They’re still well positioned for a playoff run.
24. Jefferson City (13-3)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Seeing Jefferson City is a top 25 ranking late in the season should be a surprise to nobody. Jordan Martin and this 2025 core have winning experience. It’s showing down the stretch.
25. Republic (15-3)
Previous Rank: 16
Republic had a big win over Thayer (15-3) who’s a top Class 3 program. On Saturday they lost to Helias (10-9) putting them at 15-3 on the season.