Top 25 Missouri Girls High School Basketball Rankings (12/25/2024)
As we head into the holidays, there are tons of tournaments in the state with many teams in the Top 25 taking part in them. The Visitation Academy Tournament started before Christmas and will pick up after the holiday. Meanwhile, the 16-team Pink & White Classic in Springfield will feature plenty of top teams in the state.
The second Top 25 Missouri Girls High School Rankings saw a lot of shakeup as the initial poll debuted after the first week of the season. Now, almost a month into games we have a clearer picture and teams are starting to pull away from one another.
Incarnate Word keeps on doing what they do and the St. Louis powerhouse are nearing 140 wins in a row. There are five new teams in the poll this week
TOP 25 MISSOURI GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKINGS
1. Incarnate Word (4-0)
Previous ranking: 1
After a nine-day layoff, the Red Knights are still winning. In the 86-37 win over Nerinx Hall on Dec. 21, four players scored in double figures, led by Nevaeh Lucious scoring 18.
2. Lutheran St. Charles (5-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Jordan Spiesier (26 points) and Kennedy Stowers (14) paced the Cougars in a close 60-58 win over Hickman on Dec. 17. The only loss has been to Incarnate Word.
3. Park Hill South (7-0)
Previous rankings: 20
The Lady Panthers are idle until Jan. 4, when they play Blue Valley (Kansas) in the 810 Varsity Showcase. In a win against state-ranked St. Joseph Benton, Addison Bjorn had 26 in the 78-66 win.
4. Columbia Rock Bridge (5-1)
Previous ranking: 3
The Lady Bruins rolled in their Central Missouri Activities Conference opener against Sedalia Smith-Cotton, winning 77-23. Rock Bridge led 37-9 after the first quarter in the Dec. 16 game. Rock Bridge plays in the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational Dec. 27-30.
5. Cardinal Ritter (5-1)
Previous ranking: 16
The Lady Lions opened the Visitation Christmas Tournament with a win over Cape Girardeau Notre Dame on Dec. 21. When the tournament resumes on Dec. 26, the St. Louis school will play Hickman. Nyla Scales had 16 points in the win against Notre Dame.
6. Troy Buchanan (6-0)
Previous ranking: 10
The Trojans won the 37th Annual Troy Buchanan Pepsi-Cola Invitational in early December and are back in the Visitation Academy Tournament this week. The tournament started on Dec. 21 with a 63-42 win over Father Tolton Regional Catholic.
7. Francis Howell (7-0)
Previous ranking: 21
For the second straight year, the Lady Vikings are off to a torrid start. After starting last year 11-0, Francis Howell is at 7-0 heading into a game on Dec. 27 against Farmington. Six players average at least 6 ppg so far.
8. Staley (6-1)
Previous ranking: 8
The Lady Falcons won the Liberty North Tournament and won six in a row before losing to Farmington, Ark., on Dec. 21.
9. Parkway West (6-0)
Previous ranking: NR
The Longhorns are off to their best start since 2007-08. Parkway West beat Highland in the first round of the Visitation Academy Tournament on Dec. 21 behind 25 points from Jordan Bircher. A big test looms in the semifinals against Lift For Life.
10. Cor Jesu Academy (7-1)
Previous ranking: 7
The Chargers opened the year with 7 wins in a row before losing to Edwardsville, Ill., on Dec. 21 in the Visitation Academy Tournament. Lauren Ortwerth is averaging 18.1 points per game.
11. Fort Zumwalt West (5-1)
Previous ranking: 9
The Jaguars showed balance in a 68-31 win against Clayton on Dec. 20 with four players scoring in double figures. Heidi Pickett had a season-high 25 in the win.
12. Lift for Life (5-2)
Previous ranking: 4
The Lady Hawks are 5-0 vs. Missouri teams. In the last game before the break, Lift for Life won 100-20 against Visitation in the Visitation Tournament on Dec. 21. Zha Harris scored 22, one of three with 20 points.
13. Springfield Kickapoo (4-2)
Previous ranking: 2
The Lady Chiefs have gone 2-1 in two tournaments and will play its third when they compete in the Pink & White Classic on Dec. 27 in Springfield.
14. Central Park Hills (5-1)
Previous ranking: 11
The Rebels host the 69th Annual Bob Sechrest, Jr. Central Christmas Tournament and is the No. 1 seed in the field. Central has won 5 in a row since losing the opener to St. Vincent.
15. Principia (6-1)
Previous ranking: 15
A winning streak to start the season ended with a loss to Link Academy on Dec. 20 in Springfield. Dasia Scott (18.3 ppg) and Loganne Love (12.6) are pacing the offense.
16. Lee’s Summit West (7-0)
Previous ranking: NR
The first part of the season is over for the Titans and they are perfect so far but will get test playing Staley on Jan. 2. After a slow start, Dareion Hunt has posted back-to-back double-digit scoring games.
17. John Burroughs (3-1)
Previous ranking: 6
The Class 5 state champions lost to Civic Memorial (Ill.) on Dec. 7 but bounced back with a win against Parkway South. The Bombers will be in the Midwest Invitational from Dec. 28-30.
18. Springfield Hillcrest (7-0)
Previous ranking: NR
The Lady Hornets open the Pink & White Classic on Dec. 27 facing Sarcoxie, a 6-1 squad. According to MSHSAA records dating back to the 2008-09 season, this is the best start in that span.
19. Fair Grove (6-2)
Previous ranking: 22
The Class 3 state champions have lost twice but they were against Class 6 Rock Bridge and Park Hill South. Fair Grove opens play in the Pink & White Classic on Dec. 27 in Springfield.
20. Skyline (6-0)
Previous ranking: 18
The Tigers are seeded third in the Pink bracket at the Pink & White Classic in Springfield. Skyline has given up more than 24 points in a game this year.
21. Nixa (5-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Nixa went to Florida before Christmas and went 2-1 in the KSA Tournament. Next up is the Pink & White Classic starting on Dec. 27 in Springfield.
22. Marshfield (6-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Like about every other team in Southwest Missouri, the Lady Blue Jays will be in the Pink & White Classic this week. Marshfield enters on a 5-game winning streak. Quinn Aldridge was the MVP in a win over Parkway South in the Bill Rowe Queen City Shootout on Dec. 21.
23. St Joseph’s Academy (4-1)
Previous ranking: 24
The Angels closed out the first part of the season with a win over the top-ranked team in Class 4 — Ursuline Academy. Piper Mooney led the way with 16 points in the win. St. Joseph’s plays Parkway South on Dec. 28 in the SJA/Principia Tournament.
24. Grain Valley (6-0)
Previous ranking: NR
In five of six games, the Lady Eagles have scored 60 or more points. Grain Valley draws Hazelwood East on Dec. 26 in the Rolla Holiday Tournament.
25. Jackson (8-1)
Previous ranking: NR
A perfect start to the season ended with a loss to St. Vincent in the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic on Dec. 20. However. the Lady Indians defense has allowed 30 or fewer points in four games this year.
Dropped out: Eureka, Smithville, Helias Catholic, El Dorado Springs, Chillicothe
Also considered: Ursuline Academy, St. Teresa’s Academy, Parkway North, Hannibal, Hillsboro, Branson, Rolla, Dophian, St. Joseph Bent