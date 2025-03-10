Top 25 Missouri high school boys basketball state rankings (3/10/2025)
New teams have entered the rankings since last week's Top 25 Missouri boys basketball rankings.
This edition includes only teams still in the playoff race.
Vianney, Helias, Marquette, Kipp KC Legacy and Clayton have been added.
1. Oak Park (27-1)
Previous Rank: 1
Oak Park is set to battle North Kansas City for a district championship. Beyond this, they’d have an opportunity to play the winner of Blue Springs South and Battle. It’s one game at a time, but this team has a chance to reach 30 wins.
2. Vashon (23-2)
Previous Rank: 2
Vashon will see their toughest matchup of the playoffs to this point facing MICDS on Monday. It’s a home game for the Wolverines. This team is expected to win Class 4 and potentially in dominant fashion.
3. Principia (29–1)
Previous Rank: 3
It’s state week for the Panthers. They’ll travel to Columbia on Wednesday with a game against Woodland in the works. Jay Blossom has this team clicking. They defeated Montgomery County by 22 points, which made a statement.
4. De Smet (25-2)
Previous Rank: 4
The game of the week in Missouri is without question De Smet vs. Chaminade. These teams split their regular-season matchup and it’s a home game for the Spartans. A district championship is on the line, and expect for the gym to be sold out.
5. Chaminade (17-11)
Previous Rank: 5
Chaminade has a chance to make their tough schedule pay off on Monday night. Playing at De Smet is a challenge for all, but they have the talent needed to win. This is the game of the week. Junior guard Jonny Jordan is coming off a 20-point game vs. CBC.
6. Nixa (26-2)
Previous Rank: 6
Nixa will play host to Kickapoo for the second time this season. These are the two premier programs in SWMO. Expect the toughest defensive team to win. That’s what this game will come down to. Jaise Combs has been scoring the ball at a high clip for the Eagles.
7. Kickapoo (25-3)
Previous Rank: 7
Kickapoo is capable of defeating Nixa. The first game was tight and this one is win or go home. Junior guard Elijah Nabors has provided a spark as of late. His defense will be key.
8. Rockhurst (22-4)
Previous Rank: 9
Rockhurst is a dangerous team this time of year. They have playoff experience and were close to a final four last season. Ray-Pec is the only thing stopping them from another district championship.
9. Sikeston (25-3)
Previous Rank: 10
Sikeston is set to rematch Farmington as the No. 2 seed in this district. Farmington was able to win the first matchup at home. Will Sikeston perform better in the second matchup? That’s a big question in Class 5. Senior guard P.J. Farmer is coming off a 29-point game. He’s signed to SEMO.
10. Logan Rogersville (25-3
Previous Rank: 11
Rogersville is a favorite to make state in Class 4. Chase Branham has been playing some of his best basketball as of late. They’re set to face Aurora, who are having a great season in their own right.
11. Webster Groves (23-5)
Previous Rank: 12
Webster Groves is not a team many want to face right now. They defeated Chamiande to close out the regular season and have turned this momentum into playoff wins. This team is tough and scrappy. The winner of their game vs. Vianney could be a favorite in Class 5. Scottie Adkinson is the player to watch.
12. Westminster (22-6)
Previous Rank: 14
Westminster struggled vs. John Burroughs in their first matchup. A big reason why was their size in the frontcourt. The second time around is win or go home. It’s a home game for the Wildcats. Few sophomores are playing better than Will Powers right now.
13. John Burroughs (21-6)
Previous Rank: 16
The Bombers have taken on a new challenge playing in Class 5 this season. Playing games such as this one vs. Westminster on Monday is the difference in classifications. There’s no doubt this is one of the best games in the state. Sheek Pearson has been playing at a high level as of late.
14. Raytown (24-4)
Previous Rank: 13
Raytown nearly lost to St. Michael last round. With that being said, here they are competing for a district championship vs. Summit Christian Academy. It’s one of their toughest matchups of the season to this point.
15. Blue Springs South (21-7)
Previous Rank: 19
Blue Springs South has performed very well through the first two rounds. They’re going to be a tough opponent for Battle. This game is set to take place at Rock Bridge.
16. Rolla (23-5)
Previous Rank: 17
Could this be the year for Rolla? They’ve been building for the past three seasons. This team is more experienced and complete than past years. A talented Helias team is the only thing in their way of a district championship.
17. Timberland (26-1)
Previous Rank: 18
Timberland is taking care of business and winning by large margins. They’re due for a challenge. The next game vs. Fort Zumwalt North is for a district championship. Can this team continue the impressive momentum?
18. Battle (20-8)
Previous Rank: 20
Talent is not the problem with Battle. Like years past they've had some roster movement late in the season. This current group seems to have more cohesion than any other version. Jack and Tyler Putnam are playing very well as a brother tandem.
19. North Kansas City (20-6)
Previous Rank: 22
North Kansas City is a real threat to Oak Park. If anyone in the Kansas City region is going to beat the juggernaut out of Gladstone, it might be the Hornets. They’ll be on the road for this massive district championship game.
20. Farmington (26-2)
Previous Rank: 23
Farmington is the main threat to Sikeston having already defeated the Bulldogs. This is a key game to watch. The Knights are for real.
21. Vianney (18-10)
Previous Rank: Unranked
It’s no secret this has been an up and down year for the Golden Griffins. Luke Walsh is a POY candidate leading this team. Can other players such as Ben Karsten, Brock Long, and JD Dohrmann show up big at home vs. Webster Groves? The answer to that question could be what determines the outcome.
22. Helias (19-9)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Helias has always had the talent. They had a handful of football players who got a late start to basketball season. Since, they’ve continued to gel and look great during the final stretch of the season. Junior guard Logan Hillmann is a talented player. They’re set to face Rolla on Monday.
23. Marquette (19-8)
Previous Rank: Unranked
The Mustangs are one win away from a district championship. This team is complete with guards and forward talent. 2026s Brody Owen and Alex Komorech have been outstanding as of late.
24. Kipp KC Legacy (17-9)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Kipp has a strong core of players. They’re a tough, scrappy, defensive-minded team out of Kansas City. In Columbia they’re set to play Thayer (24-4). Making a state championship game would be huge for the forecast of this program.
25. Clayton (21-7)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Clayton has quietly had a great season. The Greyhounds are led by two sophomores in Sebastian Bolden and Damarion Verges. Senior Eli Fauss is their leading scorer at 21.1 PPG.