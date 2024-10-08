High School

Vote for the top Missouri high school football play of the week (10/8/2024)

Watch our video of the top plays from last week and pick your favorite

Gary Adornato

Hickman's Brock Camp (11) celebrates as Tionne Milo (9) runs in for an 86-yard touchdown during a game against Captial City at Hickman High School on Sept. 8, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Friday, Hickman had his own long touchdown reception which is nominated for this week's Missouri High School Football Play of the Week.
The SBLive Sports staff picked our favorite highlights from Missouri high school football action last week.

Check out the video above and vote in the poll below to choose your favorite play from Week 6 of the Missouri high school football season.

The voting will conclude Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.

(Video by Sean Westendorf)

Missouri Play of the week nominees:

Brian Gould, MICDS

Keivon Flint, NIXA

Eric McGinnis, Parkview

Jordan Rowe, St. Charles

Austin Haas, Warrenton

Chase Pearsall, Lee's Summit North

Christian Geno, Ft. Zumwalt South

Brock Camp, Hickman

Peyton, Rasmussen, Ft. Zumwalt West

Gary Adornato
Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

