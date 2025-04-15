Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (04/15/2025)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top winter sports performers, during the week of April 7-12. There is a mix of spring sports that have started.
Congrats to Carson Kinder from the Carthage baseball team for winning last week's SB Live/High School on SI athlete of the week poll with 41.4% of the vote.
The right-hander struck out 13 over 6 2/3 innings and gave up only 2 hits in a 5-1 win against Springfield Central on April 1.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, April 13 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Parker Bryant, Oran baseball
The Three Rivers College signee struck out 12 on 75 pitches and tossed a 1-hitter in a 5-1 win over East Prairie on April 10.
Malia Cabuyaban, Liberty girls track and field
The Tulsa softball signee threw 146-9 in the javelin on Saturday at the Bill Summa Invitational in Independence. That was the No. 1 mark in the state and No. 7 in the U.S.
Jackson Cantwell, Nixa boys track and field
Competing at the Jim Vaughan Invitational in Springfield, the standout threw 73 feet, 6 1/4 inches to win the shot put event. That was the best mark in the U.S.
Carly Anne Cossou, Chaffee girls track and field
The sophomore won the 400-meter in a school-record time of 58.52 at the Cape Girardeau Central Invitational on April 12. She also won the 100-meter hurdles and was second in the triple jump.
Maya Domian, Jackson girls soccer
The SEMO pledge had two goals in a 4-1 win over Cape Girardeau Notre Dame on April 9.
Alex Erickson, East Atchison baseball
The senior became the Wolves’ all-time leader in career singles on April 8. The team is a co-op between Tarkio and Fairfax High Schools in northwest Missouri.
Jace Eskew, Bowling Green boys track and field
At the St. Dominic Crusader Invitational, the senior broke the school record with a throw of 55.07 meters — also giving him first place on April 11. On April 7, he took 1st in the javelin at the Bowling Green Mini-Medal meet.
Chloe Jackson, East Prairie softball
The senior came up big for the Lady Eagles with 6 RBI in a 17-6 win against Oran on April 10.
Trey Johnson, East Buchanan boys track and field
The Missouri Southern pledge threw a career-best 192 feet, 1 inch in the javelin on April 7 at his school’s home meet. It was a new school record, a new meet record and third-best ever among Class 2 throwers.
Collin Lafferty, Liberty North baseball
The senior infielder had three hits — all singles — and drove in 5 runs for the Eagles in a 9-1 win against Lee’s Summit North on April 7.
Aryn Lanier-Collins, Winntonka girls track and field
The Murray State signee broke the Griffins’ school record in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.94 at the Fayetteville Bulldogs Relay on April 11.
Maggie Leahy, Parkway West girls soccer
In a 4-0 win over Westminster Christian Academy on April 7, she had a pair of goals for the Longhorns.
Vincent Ly, SLUH boys tennis
At the Show-Me Tournament on Friday, the junior won at No. 4 singles against Parkway Central and had double wins against Francis Howell and Pattonville.
Mason Miller, Conway baseball
During a 19-2 blowout win over Springfield Greenwood Laboratory on April 8, the senior struck out 7 in 2 2/3 innings and had 5 RBI at the plate.
McKenzie Morris, Thayer softball
The freshman fanned 17 in 7 innings and added a 2-run homer in a 5-1 win over Mountain Grove on April 7.
Jack Mrozowicz, Rolla baseball
In a 7-2 win against West Plains on April 8, he was 2-for-3 with a 3-run homer and 4 RBI total for the Bulldogs.
Bostyn Patterson, Neosho baseball
The Baker University football signee struck out 10 and tossed a 3-hitter in a 4-0 win against Springfield Central on April 8.
Athena Peterson, Hickman girls track and field
Competing at the Girls Night Out event on Thursday in Springfield, the senior won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles the long jump and the triple jump.
Brady Rallo, CBC baseball
The freshman was 3-for-3 with a home run and 4 RBI and also got the win in an 18-5 win against Parkway South on April 12.
Hagan Ritter, Macon boys golf
The junior shot a 2-over 38 to take home medalist honors at the Oaks Country Club in Mexico on April 9. The Tigers also took home first in the team race.
Caden Throneberry, Marquette baseball
The Missouri commit - a junior — was 8-for-14 with 2 HR, 8 RBI and scored 5 runs in four games last week for the Mustangs. He had a home run and 5 RBI in a 14-11 win against Lebanon on Saturday.
