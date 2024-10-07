Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (10/7/2024)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top fall sports performers, from football to cross country to volleyball from all contests in the week of Sept. 30 to Oct. 5
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Oct. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Central time. Email all future nominees to andy@scorebooklive.com.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Ashton Bell, Fair Grove volleyball
In a 3-set sweep over Clever on Thursday, the senior recorded her 1,000th career dig for the Lady Eagles.
Jaylynn Brown, Centralia softball
She struck out 11 in four innings against South Shelby, fanned 18 in a 13-0 win over Clark County and then struck out 16 in a win against Hallsville in the title game of the Centralia Tournament on Saturday.
Jenna Cochran, Pattonville volleyball
The junior had 56 digs in three wins for the Pirates this past week and surpassed the 1,000 mark in her career.
Nick DeVoss, St. Michael the Archangel boys soccer
The senior had 5 goals in a 7-0 win over Grain Valley on Oct. 2. The Guardians improved to 11-0 win the victory.
Kendyl Dolan, Marshfield softball
The right-hander tossed a complete-game shutout in a 4-0 win over Carl Junction on Thursday. The sophomore struck out 12 and gave up only 1 hit in the team’s eighth win in a row.
Ellsie Estes, Ozark girls cross country
Running at the Riann Lubinksi Invitational in Nixa, the junior picked up a win for the Lady Tigers in the Class 4-5 race with an 18:56.55. The win was the first of the year for the all-state runner.
Ashley Hilton, Hillsboro softball
The left-handed hurler struck out 14 and tossed a 1-hitter in a 10-0 win over Jefferson (Festus) on Sept. 30.
Makenna Kincheloe, Park Hill girls golf
For the second year in a row, the Trojans’ standout golfer won the Liberty North Invitational. She won by a shot at Winterstone Golf Course on Monday.
Uchan Kohring, Rockhurst boys soccer
The senior had a hat trick in an 8-0 win against Kansas City Christian on Tuesday, moving the Hawklets to 9-1 on the year.
Avery McLaughlin, Visitation Academy girls golf
The senior fired a 4-under 67 to take first place at the Angel Classic Tournament on Oct. 1 in St. Louis.
Elliot Mercer, Albany football
In 8-man action, the sophomore had a monster night in his team’s 96-46 win over Princeton. Mercer had 18 carries for 276 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Majie Muller, Father Tolton Catholic girls tennis
The freshman picked up wins in both singles and doubles — with Carly Meyer — to help the Trailblazers beat Boonville, 8-1, on Monday.
Jaela Nickerson, Jefferson City softball
The junior hit a three-run inside-the-park home run in an 8-1 win over Union on Monday.
Paxtyn Piper, Willard softball
In a 5-4 conference win over Webb City on Oct. 1, the sophomore delivered the game-winning home run.
Hayden Potts, Lee’s Summit North softball
The sophomore drove in 6 runs and hit two home runs, including a 3-run walk-off blast, to lift the Broncos to an 8-6 win over Lee’s Summit on Thursday.
Jalea Price, Maryville volleyball
The senior libero surpassed the 1,000 career dig marks in a Midland Empire Conference game on Oct. 3 against Savannah.
Ryder Ross, Strafford football
The senior running back scored three times to help the Indians throttle Hollister, 56-18.
TJ Shanks, Staley football
The 6-foot-3 senior completed 14 of 21 passes for 312 yards and 4 touchdowns in a loss against Liberty North.
Graham Stevener, Kirkwood boys cross country
The senior won his fourth race of the year by running 16:12.38 at the Parkway West/Dale Shepherd Invitational on Saturday.
Addie Swann, Ray-Pec girls golf
The sophomore shot 70 to take home first place at the Joplin Lady Eagle Invitational on Monday. She helped the Panthers take first place in the team standings as well.
Abigail Tague, Lebanon girls cross country
The junior repeated as the champion of the Laker Invitational on Oct. 4 at Ha Ha Tonka State Park in Camdenton. Tague ran 19:54.53 to pick up her first win of the season for the Yellowjackets.
Jordan Taylor, SLUH football
The junior running back had 25 carries for 184 yards and scored all of the Jr. Bills’ touchdowns in a 21-20 win over Vianney.
Caden Throneberry, Marquette football
The Missouri baseball commit tossed a game-winning touchdown with 56 seconds left to help the Mustangs beat Hazelwood East, 24-17, on Thursday.
Ka’Von Tiger, Moberly football
The junior ran for 195 yards on 7 carries and scored four times in a 42-8 win over Marshall.
Payton Weimer, Macon softball
She tossed a no-hitter in a 6-0 win over Westran on Monday and later in the week, struck out 12 in a 4-3 win over Chillicothe to snap the Hornets’ 12-game winning streak.
Kobe Westphal, Warrensburg football
The Tigers quarterback helped lead his squad to a 50-42 win over Odessa on Friday, the first win in the series since 2011. He ran for 357 yards and 4 touchdowns, while also throwing a touchdown.
Lucy Wright, Liberty North girls cross country
The freshman ran a personal best 18:26.10 to take second place at the KC Cross Country Classic on Saturday, breaking a school record in the process.
Audri Youngblood, Monroe City softball
She senior hit a grand slam and drove in 6 runs in a. 9-7 win over Canton on Saturday. She has broken the school record for runs scored with 42 — now owning six single season or career records.
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivetx