Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (9/30/2024)

Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top fall sports performers, from football to cross country to volleyball from all contests in the week of Sept. 23-28.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Brette Ackman, Harrisburg softball
Her first home run of the season was the game-winner on Tuesday in a 9-7 triumph over South Callaway. She added another home run on Thursday vs. New Bloomfield.
Henry Acorn, Rockhurst boys cross country
The senior set the best time in Missouri this year with a 15.02.30 at the Gans Creek Classic Twilight race under the lights on Friday in Columbia.
Haley Athen, St. Joseph Central softball
Central beat Oak Park in a football-like score, 25-20 on Monday. The third baseman was 3-for-6 with 4 runs scored, a double, a home run and drove in 5 runs.
Lyla Beetsma, Chillicothe volleyball
The junior outside hitter helped the Hornets win three matches last week. She had 13 digs and 13 kills in a 3-0 win against St. Joseph Lafayette on Thursday. She had 17 digs and 15 kills in a sweep over Cameron on Sept. 24. Against St. Joseph Benton on Monday, she had 21 digs and 17 kills.
Sofie Bock, Liberty softball
The junior infielder hit a grand slam and finished with 5 RBI in an 18-1 win over North Kansas City on Monday.
Cole Brockmeyer, Duchesne boys soccer
The senior became the Pioneers’ all-time scoring leader with 2 goals against Granite City on Wednesday. He now has 53, breaking the mark held by Andy Pancio from 2001.
Emree Cameron, Nevada girls golf
The Louisville pledge took first place in her final home tournament on Wednesday, shooting a 73 at the Lady Tigers Invitational.
Brooklyn Center, Southern Boone softball
In a 14-0 win over Boonville in a conference game on Wednesday, Center hit two home runs and drove in 5 runs. She had a 2-run homer run in the third and added a three-run homer in the fifth.
Ben Conrad, Capital City boys soccer
The Cavaliers picked up a 3-0 win over Battle on Wednesday and the senior provided two goals in the victory.
Addy Davis, Kirksville girls golf
The Central Missouri pledge helped the Tigers win the North Central Missouri Conference tournament for the 4th year in a row and was the medalist. On Thursday, she shot 73 to win the Chillicothe Invitational.
Avery Dennis, Troy Buchanan softball
The freshman right-handed pitcher threw a 1-hitter in a 7-0 win over Francis Howell on Tuesday.
Katelyn Diani-O’Day, Lutheran St. Charles volleyball
The senior setter reached 3,000 assists in her career in a 4-set win against Kirkwood on Tuesday night. That places her 9th all-time in MSHSAA history.
Michael Ferreira, Hannibal football
The all-state running back scored twice and finished with 150 yards in a 40-0 win over Mexico on Friday.
Jaylon Hampton, Jackson football
The sophomore ran for 191 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 57-9 win over Poplar Bluff on Friday in a SEMO North showdown.
Bronwyn Harding, Mark Twain softball
The senior broke the school single-season record for RBI during the Paris Tournament on Saturday when she drove in No. 32. She had 3 RBI and pitched a 1-hitter against Canton.
Jaxon Hicks, Liberty football
In a 62-34 victory over St. Joseph Central, he tied the school record for rushing touchdowns in a game with 6. He rolled up 309 yards on 23 carries.
Jadyn Howard, Carl Junction volleyball
She had 49 assist and 16 digs in a win against Logan-Rogersville on Thursday and had 36 assist in a win over Branson on Tuesday, helping the Lady Bulldogs improve to 12-0.
Antonio Johnson Jr., Oak Park football
The sophomore quarterback threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in a 34-0 win over Fort Osage on Friday.
Noah Menneke, MICDS football
In a 29-0 win over John Burroughs, the sophomore threw three touchdowns, completing 13 of 21 passes for 164 yards.
Addie Morris, Rock Bridge softball
The senior slugged career home run No. 50 on Saturday, breaking the MSHSAA all-time record in a career.
Joleigh Parker, Ste. Genevieve volleyball
The senior had 21 assists in a 3-2 win over DeSoto on Monday and recorded her 1,000th career assist in the game. Later in the week, she had 26 assists against Saxony Lutheran and 20 versus Park Hills Central.
September Preslar, Neelyville softball
The right-hander struck out 10 in a 13-0 win over Sikeston on Tuesday and in the process recorded her 700th career strikeout.
Bodie Rollins, Hannibal boys soccer
The Pirates picked up an 8-0 North Central Missouri Conference win against Mexico on Tuesday. Rollins, a returning all-stater, had 5 goals in the victory.
Keera Rothweiler, Highland softball
The sophomore broke the career stolen base record when he swiped No. 52 in a game on Wednesday vs. Canton. Taylor Hamilton held the mark of 51 since 2014.
Emerson Selsor, Jefferson (Festus) girls cross country
The junior posted her second win of the season at the Oak Ridge Invitational on Sept. 24. The Blue Jays also won the team title.
Rilyn Sherwood, East Buchanan volleyball
In a KCI Conference game against Mid-Buchanan on Thursday, she recorded her 1,000th career kill.
Levi Skaggs, North Kansas City boys swimming
At the COMO Invitational on Friday, he swam 53.71 in the 100-yard butterfly and broke a school record for the Hornets.
Olivia Slaughter, Grain Valley softball
The Eagles catcher went 2-for-2 with two walks, hit a grand slam and had 5 RBI in a 22-0 win over Kansas City Ruskin on Monday. That helped Grain Valley to improve to 20-0 on the year.
Nolan Spinks, Lee’s Summit North football
The junior defensive back had two interceptions and the second one set up a scoring drive for the Broncos in a win against Blue Springs.
Rustyn Underwood, Scott City football
The junior ran four touchdowns and 340 yards for the Rams in a 34-6 win over Malden on Friday.
Barrett Wheeler, Perryville football
The running back scored four times to help the Pirates pick up a 32-0 win over Grandview on Friday.
