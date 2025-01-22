Vote: Who Should Be the Missouri Mid-Season Boys Basketball Player of the Year?
With January coming to a close and playoffs approaching in just under a month, who should be the Missouri Boys Basketball Player of the Year? We want to hear from you.
Each week, SBLive ranks the top teams in Missouri and as a result many of the top performers are recognized. This has led to the following list of candidates.
Voting ends January 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Zyree Collins, St. Mary’s
Stats: 31.8 PPG, 4.7 APG, 4.4 RPG, 2.3 SPG
Team Record: 8-9
Collins is an extremely gifted player on the offensive end. Still uncommitted, his name is brought up in recruiting circles often. He was in contention for this award last season. Most would consider him the most talented senior point guard in Missouri.
Luke Walsh, Vianney
Stats: 34.5 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.8 APG, 2.1 SPG
Team Record: 9-6
Walsh has had two 50+ point games this season, both of which were in conference play. He’s a dynamite scorer that has deep range. His ability to lead Vianney to wins with leadership, scoring, and a competitive edge makes him a top candidate for this award.
Corbin Allen, Oak Park
Stats: 16.0 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.6 SPG
Team Record: 12-1
Allen has impressive statistics but the bigger picture with him is team success and how he contributes. Oak Park is the top ranked team in Missouri and he leads them in all statistical categories. He’s as valuable as any player on this list.
Trey Williams, Vashon
Stats: 17.6 PPG, 3.4 APG, 2.4 RPG, 1.2 SPG
Team Record: 12-2
Williams is the most productive player on a Vashon team that’s heavy favorites to win Class 4. He adds premier shooting ability and can create offense for others. If Vashon finishes this season the top team in Missouri that would only help his case further.
Tristan Reed, John Burroughs
Stats: 18.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.0 BPG
Team Record: 11-4
Reed is the top junior prospect in the state. While there are a handful of other great 2026 prospects, very few post prospects have been dominant like Reed in recent years. Being the top ranked player in his class also plays a factor come award season. He led the Bombers to a state championship game appearance as a sophomore.