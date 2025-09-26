Mount St. Joe’s Carson Rakes Commits to A Rising Division II Lacrosse Power
The 2026 Gaels defenseman made his choice based on welcoming culture, strong Maryland pipeline, and a program quickly making national strides
Mount St. Joseph boys lacrosse coach Tyler Reid has seen his Gaels commit across all three NCAA lacrosse levels. And, Carson Rakes has become the latest, joining Anderson University in South Carolina — a program steadily building its reputation since its 2021 launch.
Anderson on the Rise
- 13-5 overall record in 2024, including 9-1 in conference play
- First SAC Tournament bye and championship game appearance
- First-ever NCAA Division II Tournament bid
- Three straight winning seasons and SAC Tournament appearances
Why Anderson? Rakes Explains His Choice
Carson Rakes said his decision came down to several key factors:
- Welcoming culture: Coaching staff made him feel at home immediately
- Player-first program: Coaches value every athlete on the roster
- Program momentum: Anderson is proving it can win at a national level
- Top facilities and support: Strong training staff and backing from athletic administration
- Early opportunity: Rakes sees a path to contribute quickly on the field
Maryland/DC Connection
Anderson head coach Albert Mitchell, a former St. Mary’s College of Maryland standout, has built a recruiting pipeline in the MIAA and greater Maryland/DC region. By 2026, the Trojans will have six players from that area, including Rakes.
Looking Ahead
With momentum building and talent pipelines strengthening, Rakes hopes to be part of Anderson’s next set of “firsts” — a conference title and NCAA postseason victories.
