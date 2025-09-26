High School

Mount St. Joe’s Carson Rakes Commits to A Rising Division II Lacrosse Power

The 2026 Gaels defenseman made his choice based on welcoming culture, strong Maryland pipeline, and a program quickly making national strides

Gary Adornato

Mount St. Joseph defenseman Carson Rakes has committed to Anderson University.
Mount St. Joseph defenseman Carson Rakes has committed to Anderson University. / Michele Fuhrman

Mount St. Joseph boys lacrosse coach Tyler Reid has seen his Gaels commit across all three NCAA lacrosse levels. And, Carson Rakes has become the latest, joining Anderson University in South Carolina — a program steadily building its reputation since its 2021 launch.

Anderson on the Rise

  • 13-5 overall record in 2024, including 9-1 in conference play
  • First SAC Tournament bye and championship game appearance
  • First-ever NCAA Division II Tournament bid
  • Three straight winning seasons and SAC Tournament appearances

Why Anderson? Rakes Explains His Choice

Carson Rakes said his decision came down to several key factors:

  • Welcoming culture: Coaching staff made him feel at home immediately
  • Player-first program: Coaches value every athlete on the roster
  • Program momentum: Anderson is proving it can win at a national level
  • Top facilities and support: Strong training staff and backing from athletic administration
  • Early opportunity: Rakes sees a path to contribute quickly on the field

Maryland/DC Connection

Anderson head coach Albert Mitchell, a former St. Mary’s College of Maryland standout, has built a recruiting pipeline in the MIAA and greater Maryland/DC region. By 2026, the Trojans will have six players from that area, including Rakes.

Looking Ahead

With momentum building and talent pipelines strengthening, Rakes hopes to be part of Anderson’s next set of “firsts” — a conference title and NCAA postseason victories.

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.