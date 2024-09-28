97-yard field goal attempt results in 6 points
Ever seen a Hail Mary version of a field goal?
It happened Friday night in West Virginia high school football, and it resulted in a touchdown.
For the opposite team.
With 18 seconds until halftime on their own 13-yard line, the Riverside Warriors decided to line up for a field goal.
Was some kind of trick play coming? Nope. The Warriors kicked it.
It sailed about 27 yards, and South Charleston junior Malcolm Brown returned the kick 40 yards for a touchdown, cutting the Black Eagles' deficit to 32-20 at the half.
Both teams entered the game winless, but Riverside cruised in the second half to a 56-20 victory.
As if that kick wasn't bizarre enough, it followed a long delay on the field after a fight broke out in the end zone, which the reporter on the scene said ended up involving sheriffs:
There were 27 penalties in the first half alone.
But after a long night, Riverside went home with its first win of the season and its first in eight games extending to last season.
And now that the Warriors have tried a 97-yard field goal, they probably know to go no longer than 96 next time.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail has the full game story (behind a paywall).
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports
