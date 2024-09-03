Best high school mascot in all 50 US states: 2023 poll results
Labor Day is done and school is in session throughout most of the country, so it's a perfect time to give a nationwide shout-out to the high school mascots getting students excited for 2024-25.
Over the next couple of months, SBLive/SI will be featuring the best high school mascots in every state, starting with Alabama and ending with Wyoming. We'll give readers the chance to vote for the best high school mascot in each state.
The winners and highest vote-getters will make up the field for out NCAA Tournament-style March Mascot Madness bracket in 2025. The Coalinga Horned Toads (California) are the defending national champions.
Below are all the defending state champions, listed alphabetically by state from Alabama through Wyoming. Click on each state name to read about the full fields.
Alabama
Alabama School for the Deaf Silent Warriors
“Warriors” is one of the most common high school mascots in the country, but Alabama School for the Deaf is a one-of-a-kind as the Silent Warriors. The school has a long history of excellence in athletics, winning 32 total national championships across multiple sports.
Alaska
Haines Glacier Bears
Haines didn’t just arbitrarily throw a “Glacier” in front of one of sports’ most common nicknames just for the heck of it. Glacier bears are grayish bears unique to Southeast Alaska, bearing a genetic history influenced by the region’s glaciation. Spotting one in the wild would count as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Arizona
Yuma Criminals
Here's how Yuma High School tells it: In 1913, "the Yuma football team traveled to Phoenix to play the 'Coyotes.' Yuma High won. The angry 'Coyotes' dubbed the Yuma High players the 'Criminals.' At first 'Criminals' was a fighting word. Before long, students and teachers wore the name with pride, and in 1917, the school board officially adopted the nickname. Yuma High School has been proudly called the home of the 'Criminals' ever since."
Arkansas
Alma Airedales
Alma is arguably the most marketing-savvy high school in the country. By taking on “Airedales” as its mascot, the school has become an international destination for lovers of that dog breed. The student-managed school store, the aire-looms, is part of the curriculum through the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) and sells its Airedale-themed wares from Australia to Western Europe.
California
Coalinga Horned Toads
Coalinga’s Horned Toad history goes back to 1935, when the first Horned Toad Derby was run in town. The event pits captured wild horned toads against one another in a race on a makeshift track, while Coalinga High School athletes compete on a more state-of-the-art track.
Colorado
Alamosa Mean Moose
Alamosa alternatively goes by the Maroons and the Mean Moose, but we’re honoring the latter. People who live around bears and moose know that it’s the moose you really want to be careful around. And Alamosa’s Mean Moose mascot looks even more fearsome than your average moose.
Connecticut
Avon Old Farms Winged Beavers
The school’s founder, Theodate Pope Riddle, chose the Winged Beaver as the school’s mascot to reflect the school’s motto, Aspirando et Perseverando, aspiring and persevering. The wings of aspiration represent the soaring flight of an eagle, and perseverance is symbolized in the diligence of a beaver.
Delaware
Archmere Academy Auks
Auks spend all their time on the open seas and head to shore only to breed. They never do so in Claymont, Delaware, home of Archmere Academy, so why did the school — alma mater of President Joe Biden — choose the Auk in 1932? No one knows for sure, but it's an expertly designed logo, with the auk's beak forming the stem of the A.
Florida
Tarpon Springs Spongers
This is as good as it gets when it comes to geographically specific nicknames. Tarpon Springs is the sponge capital of Florida, so it’s fitting that the high school’s sports teams are called the Spongers. Just visit the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks one time and you’ll get the picture.
Georgia
Cairo Syrupmakers
During a heavy rainstorm at a football game many years ago, workers at the Cairo syrup shelter brought over their raincoats labeled "Roddenbery's Syrup" on the backs of the jackets to keep the players dry. Reflecting this heritage, the Cairo (pronounced “kay-row") football team was named the Syrupmakers, and it stuck for all sports. The school’s physical mascot is a syrup pitcher.
Hawaii
Wai’anae Seariders
Wai’anae has one of the best high school logos in the country, with a mysterious, muscular, spear-toting warrior riding a shark. From the Wai’anae website: “The Searider is the official mascot of Wai'anae High School. A warrior of the ahupua'a, he is tasked with protecting the coastline."
Idaho
Orofino Maniacs
This one-of-a-kind mascot goes back in the 1920s, when Orofino’s boys basketball team was said to have played like maniacs. At Orofino High School, this means being "ungovernably enthusiastic.”
Illinois
Polo Marcos
Undoubtedly one of the historically punniest mascot names in the country, right alongside Minnesota’s Roosevelt Teddies.
Indiana
Northeast Dubois Jeeps
A group of Northeast Dubois basketball players were tasked with giving the school a nickname in 1936, and their love of the Popeye comic strip informed their choice. They went with the Jeeps thanks to the character in the strip who said only “Jeep, Jeep, Jeep.” Eugene the Jeep has been the school’s mascot ever since.
Iowa
Waterloo West Wahawks
No, we didn’t forget an R. These are the only Wahawks in the country among a sea of Warhawks. The name is derived from Waterloo (Wa) and Black Hawk County (hawk), and the school’s mascot is a hawk-like character named Westy.
Kansas
Hesston Swathers
A swather is a piece of farming equipment that's crucial to the town of Hesston. From an article on farmlife.com: "The swather mascot first came into play in 1970, says Clint Stoppel, athletic director at the Kansas school. School officials wanted to pay tribute to the AGCO Corporation plant (previously known as Hesston Manufacturing) and the crucial role the manufacturer played then and now in the town’s economy."
Kentucky
Corbin Redhounds
Any fan of Clifford the Big Red Dog needs to get their hands on some Corbin swag now. The Redhounds' mascot looks like Clifford wearing a white sweater and white hat with a bold red C on each.
Louisiana
Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators
More than 100 high schools in the U.S. go by the Gators, but there’s only one Blue Gators, and they’re in Lafayette, Louisiana, at Ascension Episcopal.
Maine
Edward Little Red Eddies
Philanthropist Edward Little founded this school in the 1800s, and the mascot is the ghost of Edward Little (yep, it’s red). The school nickname was originally the Red Ghosts, but it evolved into the Red Eddies in the 1940s. Solid choice.
Maryland
Crisfield Crabbers
Known as "the Seafood Capital of the World," the city of Crisfield has a giant crab on its welcoming water tower. The Crisfield Crabbers were a minor league baseball team in the 1920s and '30s, and the high school decided to keep the name alive.
Massachusetts
Ashland Clockers
Ashland teams sport cartoon clocks on their uniforms in honor of the Warren Clock Company, a big job provider in town in the early to mid-1900s that was founded by MIT grad Henry Ellis Warren, inventor of the electric clock.
Michigan
Colon Magi
Colon, Michigan, is the magic capital of the world, and Magi the Rabbit is Colon High School’s mascot (sometimes depicted as a rabbit in a hat). Magi also, of course, were noble pilgrims from the East who followed a miraculous guiding star to Bethlehem.
Minnesota
Roosevelt Teddies
There are a whole bunch of Roosevelt high schools in the U.S., and most are nicknamed the Rough Riders or the Roughriders. But Minneapolis has the only Roosevelt Teddies.
Mississippi
Taylorsville Tartars
Tartars are fierce Mongolian warriors that date back to the days of Genghis Khan. That fighting spirit remains alive in Taylorsville, Mississippi.
Missouri
Archie Whirlwinds
The origin of the Whirlwinds goes back to 1927-28, when the Archie boys basketball team finished 20-3 and was described by a local paper as being "whirlwinds" on the court. Archie has been the Whirlwinds ever since.
Montana
Anaconda Copperheads
The Anaconda Anacondas seems so obvious, so why not the Copperheads? After all, there are no anacondas or copperheads in Montana, and the Anaconda Common Gartersnakes wouldn't strike much fear in opponents.
Nebraska
Omaha Benson Mighty Bunnies
Omaha Benson High School moved in the 1920s to a field formerly loaded with bunnies, and its mascot choice would foreshadow a 1975 Monty Python scene showing just how mighty bunnies can be.
Nevada
Tonopah Fighting Muckers
Tonopah is in mining country in off-the-beaten-path Nevada, and mucking is a little-known mining process. Muck is a mix of silver, rock and dirt, and muckers load it into ore cars for it to be rolled to the surface and processed. Fighting Muckers, on the other hand, play high school sports.
New Hampshire
Hillsboro-Deering Hillcats
A combination of a bobcat and a lynx, these are the only Hillcats in the nation among high schools. The red cat in Hillsboro-Deering’s logo is definitely not one you’d ever want to try to pet.
New Jersey
Vineland Fighting Clan
Formerly called the Poultry Clan, the Fighting Clan mascot is rooted in Vineland’s history of chicken farming. Rowdy Rooster stalks the sidelines at Vineland sporting events.
New Mexico
Carlsbad Cavemen
Similar to the Salem Witches in Massachusetts, Carlsbad's Cavemen score extra points over the other Cavemen in the country thanks to historical authenticity. Carlsbad Caverns National Park features more than 100 caves.
New York
Somers Tuskers
The town of Somers is known for hosting the first American circus, so the high school chose an elephant as its physical mascot and called its teams the Tuskers. highschoolfootballamerica.com has a fascinating story on Somers’ elephant- and circus-filled history.
North Carolina
Clinton Dark Horses
Nicknamed Clinton U because of its Indianapolis Colts-like horseshoe logo, the Dark Horses have been anything but dark horses on the football field. The program’s five state championships help make its mascot one of the most ironic in the nation.
North Dakota
Kenmare Honkers
Canada geese are commonly referred to as "honkers" for the loud sound they make, and there are large populations of the birds in Kenmare. Instead of trying to drive the birds away, the city immortalized them with the highest honor: representing the town as the high school's mascot.
Ohio
Lancaster Golden Gales
These are the only Gales of any color in U.S. high school sports, and the reason that name came to be is golden. Until the 1930s they were the Golden Tornadoes, but that name was too long for the local newspaper's press, so a sports writer came up with Golden Gales as a more fitting alternative. The school's physical mascot is Gusto.
Oklahoma
Miami Wardogs
From the Wardog History section of the Miami (pronounced "My-am-UH") website: "The history of the Wardog mascot for Miami Public Schools in Miami, Oklahoma dates back to the early 1900s. The term 'Wardog' originated from the local mining industry, which was prevalent in the area during that time. Miners would often refer to themselves as 'Wardogs' due to their strong work ethic and resilience. The term eventually became associated with the Miami High School athletic teams, representing their determination and tenacity on the playing field."
Oregon
Bend Lava Bears
A bear dripping with lava? Not quite. The lava bear is a legendary variety of black bear found in the lava beds of south central Oregon. The few “lava bears” that were killed or captured were a little larger than a badger. Today, it is acknowledged that lava bears never existed as a unique species. So although Small Bears would be more accurate, Lava Bears sounds way cooler.
Pennsylvania
Northampton Konkrete Kids
In 1922, Northampton was the center of the world’s cement industry, and the high school sports teams were referred to as the Konkrete Kids. In honor of the area’s high population of German immigrants, the spelling of concrete was changed to konkrete, the spelling as it appears in the German language.
Rhode Island
North Kingstown Skippers
These aren’t the only Skippers in the country, but there’s no mascot like it at U.S. high school sporting events. A student dresses up in a yellow slicker and hat and goes bonkers on the sidelines to rile the fans up.
South Carolina
Marion Swamp Foxes
Francis Marion was known as the Swamp Fox during the Revolutionary War because of his camouflage skills in the forested surroundings. Marion the town was named after the military hero, and the high school took it even further by taking his nickname.
South Dakota
Beresford Watchdogs
Beresford chose to be different from all the Bulldogs out there by being the only high school in the U.S. to go with Watchdogs. Roger the Watchdog is even known to get festive during the holidays.
Tennessee
Chattanooga Central Purple Pounders
Stan the Pounder Man wields some serious clout at Chattanooga Central sporting events — and a giant fake hammer. They became the Purple Pounders thanks to a 1935 football season in which they pounded the opposition, and Stan the Pounder Man commemorated Stan Farmer, a past principal who also coached a lot of dominant Chattanooga Central football teams.
Texas
Hutto Hippos
Local legend traces the origins of the Hutto hippo to 1915, when a circus train carrying animals stopped to fill up with water. The hippo escaped, walked to Cottonwood Creek and stayed there so long that it delayed the train until its handlers were able to get it out.
Utah
Jordan Beetdiggers
Jordan High School for years offered a two-week break of its own for students to assist in harvesting sugar beets, the area's main crop.
Vermont
Vermont Commons Flying Turtles
This nickname came about on the fly when a Vermont Commons volleyball coach went to register the team. Peter Goff told vtcng.com, “We were asked for a team name. The school had the turtle as part of its logo, so we said, ‘OK, we’re The Turtles.’ The woman behind the desk said, ‘The Turtles? That’s not very scary,’ so we thought a moment and said, ‘How about the Flying Turtles?’ and the rest was history.”
Virginia
Tabernacle of Prayer Christian Revelators
A revelator is one who reveals the will of God, and faith-based Tabernacle of Prayer Christian is the one school in the country that goes by the Revelators.
Washington
Oakville Acorns
Even the mightiest of all oaks starts as an acorn, but Oakville’s athletic personification of the Acorn in its gym is something so mighty-looking that even He-Man might blush.
West Virginia
Man Hillbillies
Several high schools in the U.S. go by the Hillbillies, but no city name makes it work quite like Man, West Virginia.
Wisconsin
Rhinelander Hodags
The history of the hodag is strongly tied to the city of Rhinelander, where it was claimed to have been discovered. The hodag — a fearsome creature resembling a large bull-horned carnivore with a row of thick curved spines down its back — has figured prominently in early Paul Bunyan stories.
Wyoming
Farson-Eden Pronghorns
Pronghorns are the fastest land mammal in North America and second-fastest in the world after the cheetah. And most of them live in Wyoming, which begs the question: Why are these the only Pronghorns in the nation among high schools? Kudos to Farson-Eden for its speedy choice, and for designing a fantastic Pronghorn logo.
