Druw Jones, 2024 All-Star Futures Game participant, did it all in high school (video)
Less than two months after winning a Georgia high school baseball state championship, Druw Jones celebrated again after becoming the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Two years and one major injury later, Jones was chosen Tuesday to play in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game on Saturday, July 13, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
One of his teammates on the NL roster is fellow top-five 2022 pick and Georgia high school baseball star Termarr Johnson (Mays High).
Jones hit .570 with a .675 on-base percentage during his state championship-winning senior season.
Among his 65 hits were 13 homers, seven doubles and three triples. He scored 72 runs, drove in 39 and struck out just nine times while drawing 33 walks, and he stole 32 bases. He also went 10-1 on the mound.
Check out the highlights below of Jones singling, pitching, homering and hyping up his dugout during his senior year at Wesleyan High School:
With the amount of smiling you see from Jones in the video, it's no surprise that he's the son of one of the smiliest players in MLB history, Andruw Jones.
This year in the minors playing for the Single-A Visalia Rawhide in California, Druw Jones is hitting .263 with a .380 on-base percentage, slugging four homers, driving in 36 runs and stealing seven bases in 228 at-bats.
Here's a photo gallery from some of Druw Jones' 2022 high school games that SBLive Sports covered:
Here are the complete rosters for the 2024 All-Star Futures Game:
American League
Pitchers
A.J. Blubaugh, RHP, Astros
Caden Dana, RHP, Angels
Ben Kudrna, RHP, Royals
Luis Morales, RHP, Athletics
Fernando Perez, RHP, Blue Jays
Winston Santos, RHP, Rangers
Noah Schultz, LHP, White Sox
Brock Selvidge, LHP, Yankees
Emiliano Teodo, RHP, Rangers
Catchers
Samuel Basallo, Orioles
Harry Ford, Mariners
Kyle Teel, Red Sox
Infielders
Xavier Isaac, Rays
Brooks Lee, Twins
Hao-Yu Lee, Tigers
Marcelo Mayer, Red Sox
Colson Montgomery, White Sox
Ralphy Velazquez, Guardians
Sebastian Walcott, Rangers
Cole Young, Mariners
Outfielders
Jaison Chourio, Guardians
Max Clark, Tigers
Gavin Cross, Royals
Spencer Jones, Yankees
Chandler Simpson, Rays
National League
Pitchers
Bubba Chandler, Pirates
Chase Dollander, Rockies
Tink Hence, Cardinals
Rhett Lowder, Reds
Quinn Mathews, Cardinals
Noble Meyer, Marlins
Robby Snelling, Padres
Brandon Sproat, Mets
Thomas White, Marlins
Catchers
Drake Baldwin, Braves
Thayron Liranzo, Dodgers
Ethan Salas, Padres
Infielders
Cam Collier, Reds
Deyvison De Los Santos, D-backs
Bryce Eldridge, Giants
Termarr Johnson, Pirates
Aidan Miller, Phillies
Jeral Perez, Dodgers
Cooper Pratt, Brewers
Matt Shaw, Cubs
Outfielders
Owen Caissie, Cubs
Justin Crawford, Phillies
Dylan Crews, Nationals
Druw Jones, D-backs
James Wood, Nationals
