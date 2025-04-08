Final Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings: Bishop McNamara slips through rubble for No. 1
Even down to the final game played at the Chipotle Nationals last week in Indiana, you cannot say the 2024-25 high school girls basketball season wasn't full of nail-biting finishes.
And in the end, High School On SI could only crown one national champion, and did by choosing the Bishop McNamara Mustangs out of Maryland.
It wasn't en easy decision — the Mustangs were upended by WCAC rival Bishop Ireton in the semifinals of "The Throne" in late March.
But fellow national contenders Montverde Academy (Chipotle Nationals), the previous No. 1 squad, and undefeated New Jersey champion Morris Catholic (Throne) also lost in end-of-season invitationals.
SBLive/High School On SI's girls basketball rankings highlighted teams affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state in which it resides, or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state as well as some of the country's top prep schools and basketball academies.
Find the complete breakdown of the final SBLive/High School On SI Power 25 national girls basketball rankings below.
The Power 25 rankings are compiled by Todd Milles based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country. Reach Todd on Twitter (@ManyHatsMilles) or email him at todd@scorebooklive.com.
TOP 25 NATIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
1. Bishop McNamara (Md.)
2024-25 record: 30-2 | TEAM PAGE
If you add up number of wins (30), list of quality top-50 wins (13) and the way the Monarchs navigated one of toughest districts (WCAC) in America — a worthy national champion.
2. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
2024-25 record: 26-2 | TEAM PAGE
Had everything right in front of them, including national championship, being in finals of Chipotle Nationals. And Eagles were upended by Florida rival IMG Academy.
3. Etiwanda (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 28-5 | TEAM PAGE
Nobody was playing better by the end of season, and if 2024 national champions were not defeated by Ontario Christian early in CIF playoffs, Eagles might have had strongest case to repeat.
4. Ontario Christian (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 30-2 | TEAM PAGE
What do you do with a program with arguably the best season-long resume that doesn't even win its own state championships? Still, top-four finish for this young group is something to build on.
5. IMG Academy (Fla.)
2024-25 record: 19-4 | TEAM PAGE
Overcame a 17-point deficit to stun Montverde Academy in overtime for first national-invitational championship — all after losing to the Eagles a year ago in same event's championship game.
6. Bradley Central (Tenn.)
2024-25 record: 36-1 | TEAM PAGE
Rolled to third Tennessee Class 4A championship in a row on the strength of junior 2,000-point scorer Kimora Fields and company of eight seniors. What a dominant run.
7. Mater Dei (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 29-5 | TEAM PAGE
Lost to eventual champion Bishop Ireton in first round of "The Throne" (without Addison Deal). Rest of losses came to fellow California powers — Etiwanda (twice), Ontario Christian and full-strength Mitty.
8. Morris Catholic (NJ)
2024-25 record: 29-1 | TEAM PAGE
Needed a strength-of-schedule boost from "The Throne" — and had opportunity as the top seed. But three-time New Jersey Parochial Class B champion was upset by Sidwell Friends in semifinals.
9. Bishop Ireton (Va.)
2024-25 record: 31-6 | TEAM PAGE
Talk about a season-long elevator ride ... at least Cardinals ended year on top floor, riding MVP Nyla Brooks to tournament championship at "The Throne" as the No. 6 seed.
10. Sidwell Friends (DC)
2024-25 record: 29-4 | TEAM PAGE
Really played its best basketball from late February on, winning 10 games in a row before losing to Bishop Ireton in "The Throne" championship game. DCSAA champion moves into top 10.
11. Princess Anne (Va.)
2024-25 record: 28-1 | TEAM PAGE
When Cavaliers took step up in competition, they showed they belonged, taking Sidwell Friends to the wire in their "The Throne" opener. Still finished with 16 wins by 40 or more points.
12. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 28-3 | TEAM PAGE
Two respectable losses to Ontario Christian, including one in overtime to end season in early March, pushed Trailblazers down to outskirts of top 10, which is where they belong.
13. Johnston (Iowa)
2024-25 record: 26-0 | TEAM PAGE
Dragons showed they know how to win games in a basketball-crazy state. Defeated Dowling Catholic a third time (55-44) for back-to-back Iowa Class 5A titles, and are now on a 52-game winning streak.
14. Clackamas (Ore.)
2024-25 record: 32-3 | TEAM PAGE
Historic Cavaliers' season ended with loss to Tualatin in Oregon Class A championship game, ending a 30-game winning streak — and closing Jazzy Davidson's fantastic career.
15. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 27-4 | TEAM PAGE
Season really could have slipped off the rails after the McKenna Woliczko knee injury. It didn't, as Sue Phillips' bunch repeated as CIF NorCal Open Division champions, losing to Etiwanda in state finals.
16. Westtown (Pa.)
2024-25 record: 27-4 | TEAM PAGE
Four-time PAISAA champions suffered opening heartbreaker at Chipotle Nationals, losing to eventual winner IMG Academy on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
17. Hamilton Southeastern (Ind.)
2024-25 record: 27-1 | TEAM PAGE
Suffered only loss in upset to Warsaw in Indiana Class 4A semifinals after blowing fourth-quarter lead. Maya Makalusky finished career with 1,933 points, averaging 22.1 ppg as a senior.
18. Putnam City North (Okla.)
2024-25 record: 29-1 | TEAM PAGE
After Panthers evened score with rival Norman (44-42) in early February, they didn't have a close game the rest of season, including 65-48 win over Mustang for first Class 6A championship.
19. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.)
2024-25 record: 27-2 | TEAM PAGE
Red Knights captured fifth consecutive Missouri state championship, defeating Staley (55-41) in the finals. Their national-record winning streak might be over; their dominance in their home state is not.
20. Ridgeline (Utah)
2024-25 record: 28-0 | TEAM PAGE
Duke signee Emilee Skinner and Nebraska signee Olivia Hamlin lead undefeated three-peat bid as Utah Class 4A champions — and Skinner notches back-to-back Gatorade state player of year awards.
21. W.E. Boswell (Texas)
2024-25 record: 39-2 | TEAM PAGE
Whirlwind of drama and uncertainly in talent-rich state concluded with one of best feel-good stories in the country — Pioneers' run to first-ever Texas state championship as Class 6A winners.
22. Clovis West (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 33-1 | TEAM PAGE
Had powerhouse Archbishop Mitty on ropes in CIF NorCal Open Division finals before losing late lead, ending 33-game winning streak and one of school's most remarkable seasons.
23. Lawrence Central (Ind.)
2024-25 record: 22-2 | TEAM PAGE
In early February, saw bid to repeat as state champion end by losing to Lawrence North (47-42) in Class 4A Sectional 10 finals — a team it defeated three weeks earlier by 22 points.
24. Long Island Lutheran (NY)
2024-25 record: 18-5 | TEAM PAGE
Stayed in Top 25 despite rash of impact injuries. All of team's losses were to top-50 programs nationally. With no seniors, this should be a serious national contender in 2026.
25. River Ridge (Ga.)
2024-25 record: 31-1 | TEAM PAGE
While most eyes nationally were on Hebron Christian and even Langston Hughes, it was the Knights who won back-to-back Georgia state titles. Senior group went 112-13 during careers.
