Former Paralympian Matt Aldridge Brings Christmas Magic to Shriners Chrildren's Greenville
It's not everyday you get to see you real holiday Magic come to life.
Matt Aldridge a former Shriners Children's Patient and Paralympian returned to Shriners Children's Greenville (South Carolina) this time dressed as Santa Claus to inspire young patients and show why representation truly matters. Matt is a double-amputee who once traveled to Athens as a Paralympic athlete, is now continuing his legacy by helping others embrace their differences and believe in what's possible. Now as a parent of three current patients himself, his message of hope and resilience has become full circle.
Q&A with Former Shriners Patient and Paralympian Matt Aldridge
Myckena Guerrero: You competed on the world stage as a Paralympian in Athens. What does it mean to return to Shriners Children’s Greenville now, not as an athlete, but as Santa for kids who see themselves in you?
Matt Aldridge: It was a special opportunity to return to Shriners Children’s Greeneville to have the kids connect to a Santa like me with prosthetic legs. I recently went back to using prosthetic legs. I had been using a wheelchair for quite a few years, and to be back on prosthetics really inspired me to do the whole Santa thing. From there, I reached out to Shriners Children’s Greeneville to see if I could show up as Santa, and we made it happen. I wanted to give kids an opportunity to see a Santa that looked like them.
MG: As a former Shriners Children’s patient and now a father of three patients, how has your relationship with this hospital evolved over the years, and what does this moment represent for your family?
MA: Shriners Children’s has always had a family atmosphere. When my parents originally brought me to Shriners Children’s many years ago, they had a lot of apprehension because they didn’t know what they were getting into. Anytime you have a child with a medical situation, it comes with anxiety, fear and concerns. Shriners Children’s does a great job of making that fear and anxiety go away. When my children were born, I knew there was a chance they would have limb differences just like me. When I transitioned from a patient to a parent of patients, I didn’t have any fear or apprehension. I had been
through Shriners Children’s as a patient myself, and I knew my kids would receive the best care. Right when they were born, I was able to have them seen at Shriners Children’s right away.
MG: For many of these kids, this may be the first time they’ve met a Santa who shares their orthopedic challenges. Why do you think representation like this matters, especially during the holidays?
MA: Representation like this matters because a lot of kids with disabilities of any kind face challenges with the social aspect of things. Some kids encounter bullying at school. Even if they don’t encounter bullying, they might have trouble making friends or being included in activities. I come from a small town where I was really the only person in my community with a disability, and there wasn’t representation for me to grow up with. Disabilities can create social barriers sometimes. As Santa, I wanted kids to feel comfortable and have a role model out there they could look up to with a difference. The kids were really comfortable around me, and it was a great experience.
MG: Shriners Children’s treats more than 85 pediatric orthopedic conditions. When you see these children navigating prosthetics or orthotics, what do you hope they take away from meeting you?
MA: The big thing I try to tell them is that you are not defined by your disability. Embrace it. Have fun with it. It’s going to present a lot of unique situations to you and a lot of unique encounters. I really want them to understand that you don’t have to put any limits on your life. Find something you enjoy doing and continue doing it. Don’t let your differences interfere with your pursuit of life.
MG: If you could speak directly to a child who’s still learning to embrace their differences, what message do you hope your presence in Santa’s Workshop sends about confidence, possibility, and believing in themselves?
MA: Going back to my answer about not being defined by your disability, I just want kids with differences not to put limits on their lives. When I started doing powerlifting, I just found something I enjoyed doing. I didn’t know there was a competitive aspect, and honestly, I just started power lifting because Shriners Children’s said I needed to do something to maintain my strength and keep my weight down. But from there, I pursued it as a passion, as it really grew into something I loved.
I never knew it would lead me to the Paralympics and to travel around the world. I never knew it would lead me to the Pan American games, 11 national championships, a meeting with the Prime Minister of Youth Sport in Malaysia, and so much more. Even the opening ceremonies at the Paralympics alone were amazing. Those were things I never thought just pursuing my passion would lead me to. Those are things I just needed to dream and chase and see where I could go. Don’t set limits on yourself that’s one thing children, and especially their parents, need to know.