High school kicker shows NFL record is well within his range

5-star Arkansas commit broke the Mississippi high school football record with a 61-yard kick, but watch him go 11 yards farther in practice

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Evan Noel of St. Stanislaus blasted a 61-yard field goal last week to set the new Mississippi high school state record.
Evan Noel broke the Mississippi high school record for longest field goal in state history when he converted from 61 yards out last week.

You could see in that boot that the St. Stanislaus kicker and Arkansas Razorbacks commit had room to go farther, and at practice this week he confirmed he has the leg to smash the NFL record of 66 yards set by Justin Tucker.

Check out the video below of Noel splitting the uprights from 72 yards out, proving that he might be the last person in the country you'd want to kick you in the shin:

And here he is last week setting that Mississippi record from 61 yards out during the Rock-a-Chaws' 47-10 loss to Pass Christian:

The five-star Arkansas commit is slotted anywhere from the No. 2- to 5-ranked kicker in the country, but it's safe to say no one has his range at the high school level.

St. Stanislaus plays Mobile Christian at 7 p.m. CT Friday, Sept. 27, at home.

