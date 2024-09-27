High school kicker shows NFL record is well within his range
Evan Noel broke the Mississippi high school record for longest field goal in state history when he converted from 61 yards out last week.
You could see in that boot that the St. Stanislaus kicker and Arkansas Razorbacks commit had room to go farther, and at practice this week he confirmed he has the leg to smash the NFL record of 66 yards set by Justin Tucker.
Check out the video below of Noel splitting the uprights from 72 yards out, proving that he might be the last person in the country you'd want to kick you in the shin:
Mississippi high school football scores: Live updates, live streams
And here he is last week setting that Mississippi record from 61 yards out during the Rock-a-Chaws' 47-10 loss to Pass Christian:
The five-star Arkansas commit is slotted anywhere from the No. 2- to 5-ranked kicker in the country, but it's safe to say no one has his range at the high school level.
St. Stanislaus plays Mobile Christian at 7 p.m. CT Friday, Sept. 27, at home.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.