High School Water Polo to Get an Offensive Boost as New NFHS Rules Aim to Increase Scoring
High school water polo could see a noticeable rise in scoring beginning with the 2026-27 season.
Direct Shots Beyond 6 Meters Headline Offensive Emphasis
Among 22 rules changes approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), the most impactful allows a player in possession of the ball outside the 6-meter line to shoot immediately and score regardless of where the foul occurred. Previously, the location of the foul often dictated whether a direct shot was legal.
A related revision also gives an attacker who is awarded a free throw inside 6 meters the ability to put the ball in play, move outside the arc and become immediately eligible to score from anywhere in the pool.
NFHS director of sports Sandy Searcy said the intent is clear.
“These changes were approved to promote scoring opportunities in the sport.”
Penalty Throws Designed to Be Truly Uncontested
Another major shift comes on penalty throws.
Defenders must now be positioned on the 6-meter line and at least 3 meters away, a move designed to eliminate interference and restore the advantage to the offensive team.
The rules committee emphasized that the penalty situation already reflects a defensive infraction and should not be further compromised by positioning.
Tougher Misconduct and Exclusion Enforcement
Rule 7 received multiple updates that increase accountability:
- A player who exits the pool incorrectly instead of swimming to the re-entry area is excluded for the remainder of the game
- A second minor act of misconduct now results in game exclusion
- Goalkeepers who fail to take proper position on the goal line for a penalty throw will face a defined sanction
The committee also added detailed language defining “control of the ball,” a concept central to foul calls, advantage decisions, timeouts and goalkeeper privileges.
Centers Gain New Freedom to Attack the Ball
Changes to Rule 6 will affect the physical battle at center.
A center who is facing or engaged with a defender is now permitted to release and attempt to play the ball in the air, provided there is no push-off or sinking motion.
The adjustment is expected to:
- Encourage more dynamic offensive play
- Reduce static wrestling at the position
- Reward ball movement and timing
Clearer Probable-Goal Criteria and Facility Flexibility
Additional revisions include establishing criteria for determining probable goals when an attacker has the ball inside 6 meters, and allowing team benches and the administrative table to be placed on either side of the pool, depending on facility layout.
Participation Numbers Show Sport’s Steady Growth
According to the NFHS 2024-25 participation survey:
- 21,756 boys compete at 1,053 schools
- 18,023 girls compete at 1,067 schools
The rules changes are designed to enhance the game for that growing national base by increasing action, improving clarity for officials and creating more scoring opportunities.