How to watch 2025 Nike Hoop Summit basketball games, plus full rosters
Even though it has gone through its share of iterations, the annual Nike Hoop Summit basketball showcase is back to officially close the 2024-25 high school season.
And it arrives at its longest-serving home - Portland, Oregon.
Paced by both top-ranked seniors (ESPN.com) - Monterey (Texas) guard Aaliyah Chavez on the girls side and Utah Prep's A.J. Dybantsa on the boys side - Team USA will takes on the best junior international players on Team World at the Moda Center.
It is the 30th boys game in tournament history, and third girls game since being added to the fray in 2023.
---
NIKE HOOP SUMMIT
When: Saturday.
Where: Moda Center, Portland
Tipoff: Women's game is 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by men;s game at 10 p.m. ET.
Television: USA Network (and streamed on Peacock).
Tickets: $25-$50 (on Ticketmaster).
---
US WOMEN'S ROSTER
G Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian
C Selena Betts, Grandview
G Aaliyah Chavez, Monterey
G Aaliyah Crump, Montverde Academy
G Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas
F Alexandra Eschmeyer, Peak To Peak Charter School
F Madison Francis, Lancaster Central
G ZaKiiyah Johnson, Sacred Heart Academy
F Grace Knox, Etiwanda
G Emilee Skinner, Ridgeline
G Jordan Speiser, Lutheran
G Hailee Swain, Holy Innocents' Episcopal School
---
WORLD WOMEN'S ROSTER
G Daria Biriuk, The Webb School
C Sarah Cisse, Centre Federal
G Bella Hines, ABC Prep
G Agot Makeer, Montverde Academy
F Aiya McDowell, Cy Springs
G Jovana Popovic, ZKK Mega Basket
F Deniya Prawl, IMG Academy
G Ainhoa Risacher, Lyon ASVEL
C Saffron Shiels, Townsville Fire
F Lara Somfai, IMG Academy
C Olivia Vukosa, Christ the King
F Nyadieng Yiech, Fort Erie
---
US MEN'S ROSTER
G Darius Acuff Jr., IMG Academy
F Nate Ament, Highland School
F Cameron Boozer, Christoper Columbus
G Cayden Boozer, Christopher Columbus
G Mikel Brown Jr., DME Academy
C Chris Cenac Jr., Link Academy
G A.J. Dybantsa, Utah Prep
F Jalen Haralson, La Lumiere School
G Jasper Johnson, Overtime Elite
F Nikolas Khamenia, Harvard Westlake High School
G Trey McKenney, Saint Mary's Preparatory School
C Malachi Moreno, Great Crossing
---
WORLD MEN'S ROSTER
G Ikenna Alozie, Dream City Christian
G Kiyan Anthony, Long Island Lutheran
F Tajh Ariza, Westcheser High School
G Dash Daniels, Melbourne United
F Bogoljub Markovic, KK Mega Basket
G Omer Mayer, Maccabi Tel Aviv
F David Mirkovic, SC Derby Podgorcia
F Jaion Pitt, CIA Bella Vista
C Eric Reibe, Bullis School
G Dame Sarr, FC Barcelona
F Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph High School
F Boyuan Zhang, Shanxi Feniju
---