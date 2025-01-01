Kiyan Anthony gets ovation at Syracuse Orange basketball game
Kiyan Anthony received a standing ovation when he was shown on the jumbotron at Syracuse basketball's win over Wake Forest on Tuesday.
Anthony, the son of Syracuse legend and future NBA hall-of-famer Carmelo Anthony, committed to the Orange on Nov. 15.
The 6-foot-5 high school senior one of the nation's top rated shooting guards for Long Island Lutheran (New York), which competes in the EYBL Scholastic league.
Like his father, Kiyan Anthony has established himself as a tough shot-maker who has shot the 3 ball well in both high school and Nike's EYBL circuit. He's also posted comparably hype-eliciting offseason workout videos.
He committed to Syracuse over Auburn and USC and did so with a reveal that included a photoshoot with his mom, La La Anthony, and father — all three sporting Anthony-adorned Orange jerseys.
Syracuse (6-7) lost 81-71 to Wake Forest (10-4) and opens ACC play 0-2. Syracuse has the nation's No. 8 rated recruiting class in 2025, per 247 Sports.
When Kiyan Anthony, who was sitting courtside in the JMA Wireless Dome (previously known as the Carrier Dome), was first shown on the stadium video board, he made a motion to pump up the crowd as fans applauded and some rose to their feet.
The Orange have four player signed, headlined by Anthony, a 4-star prospect and the nation's No. 6 rated shooting guard and New York's top overall recruit, as well as IMG Academy 4-star forward Sadiq Whit Jr., the nation's No. 25 rated player.
The class is rounded out by four-star Australian combo guard Luke Fennell and three-star forward Aaron Womack from Wisconsin's Dominican.
Kiyan Anthony played in late October for Long Island Lutheran — a 26-point showing in the ACES Hustle & Heart Classic — but hasn't made his 2024-25 debut in the official high school season yet.
After Anthony, Long Island Lutheran (8-5) sports the second and third best prospects in New York, too, in 6-foot-2 four-star combo guard Kayden Mingo, a Penn State signee, and Marquette-signed four-star point guard Nigel James. Dylan Mingo, Kayden's younger brother, is also an uncommitted 6-foot-5 four-star point guard in the class of 2026.
