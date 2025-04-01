High School

Live score, updates of McDonald's All-American girls basketball game (4/1/2025)

The East squad has won three of the past four matchups, including a 98-74 victory last year in Houston

Todd Milles

Aaliyah Crump and the East team have won three of the past four McDonald's All-American girls basketball games heading into Monday night in Brooklyn (N.Y.).
Aaliyah Crump and the East team have won three of the past four McDonald's All-American girls basketball games heading into Monday night in Brooklyn (N.Y.). / Courtesy of McDonald's All American Games

In the end-of-season high school basketball circuit, the grand daddy of them all tips off Monday night.

It is the annual McDonald's All-American girls and boys basketball games in Brooklyn, New York.

On the girls side, this is an opportunity to see if New Jersey standout Mia Pauldo (Morris Catholic) can go head-to-head against Texas sensation Aaliyah Chavez (Monterey) as scorers on the perimeter - or who wins the paint war between Florida star Lara Somfai (IMG Academy) and Colorado playmaker Sienna Betts (Grandview).

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. (ET) from the Barclays Center, and live coverage can be found on ESPN2.

High School On SI's Myckena Guerrero is on site with interviews and other player notes from the game. Also, stay with us for the latest score and game updates - from pre-game to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

FIRST QUARTER

Updates given when game tips off.

---

2025 McDonald's All American Games in. New York - ZaKiyah Johnson
ZaKiyah Johnson takes a shot during practice for the 2025 McDonald's All American Games in Brooklyn (N.Y.). / Courtesy of McDonald's All American Games

EAST ROSTER

7, Nyla Brooks

6-1 F, Bishop Ireton (Virginia)

20, Kaelyn Carroll

6-2 F, Tabor Academy (Massachusetts)

15, Jaida Civil

6-0 G, Palm Bay (Florida)

23, Aaliyah Crump

6-1 G, Montverde Academy (Florida)

24, Jaliya Davis

6-2 F, Blue Valley North (Kansas)

11, Zakiyah Johnson

6-0 G, Sacred Heart (Kentucky)

44, Leah Macy

6-2 F,Bethlehem (Kentucky)

1, Agot Makeer

6-1 F, Montverde Academy (Florida)

3, Mia Pauldo

5-5 G, Morris Catholic (New Jersey)

25, Deniya Prawl

6-1 F, IMG Academy (Florida)

12, Lara Somfai

6-4 F, IMG Academy (Florida)

2, Hailee Swain

5-10 G, Holy Innocents' Episcopal School (Georgia)

---

2025 McDonald's All American Games in New York - Grace Knox
Grace Knox of the West team takes a shot during practice for the 2025 McDonald's All American Games in Brooklyn (N.Y.). / Courtesy of McDonald's All American Games

WEST ROSTER

9, Darianna "Dee" Alexander

6-1 G, Purcell Marian (Ohio)

51, Sienna Betts

6-4 F, Grandview (Colorado)

2, Aaliyah Chavez

5-11 G, Monterey (Texas)

6, Jasmine "Jazzy" Davidson

6-1 G, Clackamas (Oregon)

7, Addison Deal

6-0 G, Mater Dei (California)

15, Alexandra Eschmeyer

6-5 F, Peak to Peak Charter (Colorado)

23, Grace Knox

6-2 F, Etiwanda (California)

24, Ayla McDowell

6-2 F, Cypress Springs (Texas)

3, Brynn McGaughy

6-2 F, Central Valley (Washington)

25, Aliyahna "Puff" Morris

5-5 G, Etiwanda (California)

5, Emilee Skinner

6-0 G, Ridgeline (Utah)

4, Jordan Speiser

6-1 G, Lutheran (Missouri

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

Home/National