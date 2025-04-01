Live score, updates of McDonald's All-American girls basketball game (4/1/2025)
In the end-of-season high school basketball circuit, the grand daddy of them all tips off Monday night.
It is the annual McDonald's All-American girls and boys basketball games in Brooklyn, New York.
On the girls side, this is an opportunity to see if New Jersey standout Mia Pauldo (Morris Catholic) can go head-to-head against Texas sensation Aaliyah Chavez (Monterey) as scorers on the perimeter - or who wins the paint war between Florida star Lara Somfai (IMG Academy) and Colorado playmaker Sienna Betts (Grandview).
Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. (ET) from the Barclays Center, and live coverage can be found on ESPN2.
High School On SI's Myckena Guerrero is on site with interviews and other player notes from the game. Also, stay with us for the latest score and game updates - from pre-game to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
FIRST QUARTER
Updates given when game tips off.
---
EAST ROSTER
7, Nyla Brooks
6-1 F, Bishop Ireton (Virginia)
20, Kaelyn Carroll
6-2 F, Tabor Academy (Massachusetts)
15, Jaida Civil
6-0 G, Palm Bay (Florida)
23, Aaliyah Crump
6-1 G, Montverde Academy (Florida)
24, Jaliya Davis
6-2 F, Blue Valley North (Kansas)
11, Zakiyah Johnson
6-0 G, Sacred Heart (Kentucky)
44, Leah Macy
6-2 F,Bethlehem (Kentucky)
1, Agot Makeer
6-1 F, Montverde Academy (Florida)
3, Mia Pauldo
5-5 G, Morris Catholic (New Jersey)
25, Deniya Prawl
6-1 F, IMG Academy (Florida)
12, Lara Somfai
6-4 F, IMG Academy (Florida)
2, Hailee Swain
5-10 G, Holy Innocents' Episcopal School (Georgia)
---
WEST ROSTER
9, Darianna "Dee" Alexander
6-1 G, Purcell Marian (Ohio)
51, Sienna Betts
6-4 F, Grandview (Colorado)
2, Aaliyah Chavez
5-11 G, Monterey (Texas)
6, Jasmine "Jazzy" Davidson
6-1 G, Clackamas (Oregon)
7, Addison Deal
6-0 G, Mater Dei (California)
15, Alexandra Eschmeyer
6-5 F, Peak to Peak Charter (Colorado)
23, Grace Knox
6-2 F, Etiwanda (California)
24, Ayla McDowell
6-2 F, Cypress Springs (Texas)
3, Brynn McGaughy
6-2 F, Central Valley (Washington)
25, Aliyahna "Puff" Morris
5-5 G, Etiwanda (California)
5, Emilee Skinner
6-0 G, Ridgeline (Utah)
4, Jordan Speiser
6-1 G, Lutheran (Missouri
—