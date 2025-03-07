Makos, Redsides, Mawrtians, Cruisers or Noises? Vote for high school mascot bracket's play-in winner
March Madness is here again in the high school mascot world.
High School on SI unveiled the field this week for its annual NCAA Tournament-style bracket to determine the best high school mascot in America, and it all starts with a play-in game for the 64th spot.
The five teams vying for the final No. 7 seed are the Orange Beach Makos (Alabama), South Wasco County Redsides (Oregon), Bryn Mawr Mawrtians (Maryland), Powers Cruisers (Oregon) and Nathan Hale-Ray Noises (Connecticut).
The winner of the 2025 play-in game will face the No. 10-seeded Vineland Fighting Clan (New Jersey) in Round 1 later this month.
Vote in the poll below the descriptions of each team to choose your favorite high school mascot.
Play-in game voting will conclude Friday, March 14, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
1. Orange Beach Makos (Alabama)
The shortfin mako is the fastest-swimming shark, and Orange Beach has been a fast riser in high school sports since the high school opened in 2020. The Makos’ softball team won its fourth straight state championship in May 2024.
2. South Wasco County Redsides (Oregon)
Also called a Redband trout, a Redside is named for the red stripe along its side. South Wasco County High School is located a stone’s throw away from the Deschutes River, which is loaded with Redsides.
3. Bryn Mawr Mawrtians (Maryland)
Michigan has the only Martians in the country among U.S. high schools, and Bryn Mawr has the only Mawrtians. Mascot pride is brimming at the 140-year-old school.
4. Powers Cruisers (Oregon)
Nope, these Cruisers weren’t named in the late 1950s or early 1960s in honor of teenagers driving their cars around trying to find a new place where the kids were hip. Powers is in timber country near the southern Oregon coast, and a timber cruiser is someone who estimates the value of timber in a particular forest.
5. Nathan Hale-Ray Noises (Connecticut)
The Moodus area is known for its low-level seismic activity, so the high school is the Noises — meant to underscore strange, underground rumblings.
