Max Clark, 2024 All-Star Futures Game selection, flaunts high school home run trot (video)
Max Clark has made an impression early playing in the Detroit Tigers' minor league system, and he was rewarded Tuesday by getting picked to play in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game.
Clark finished his senior season at Franklin Community High School (Indiana) with a .646 batting average, six home runs, 33 RBIs and 45 runs scored before the Tigers took him No. 3 overall in the 2023 MLB Draft.
He's off to a speedy start with the Single-A Lakeland Flying Tigers in Florida, stealing 23 bases and holding an on-base percentage of .373 in 245 at-bats hitting primarily in the leadoff spot.
Clark, ranked by mlb.com as the No. 10 prospect in the nation, was among 54 players selected for MLB's 2024 All-Star Futures Game.
He'll play outfield for the American League, which will take on Druw Jones and the National League at 4 p.m. Eastern time Saturday, July 13, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Check out video below of Clark's patient at-bat against Mooresville High School in 2023 that ends with a home run trot around the bases and a primal scream of "This is my house!"
You can hear his teammates in the dugout quietly begging the pitcher to throw him a fastball. He did, and Clark made him pay.
He has five home runs and 48 RBIs this season for Lakeland, and we'll see if he gets a chance to bust out that home run trot July 13 in Texas.
Here are some SBLive photos of Clark from a Franklin Community 2023 high school baseball game against Mooresville:
Here are the complete rosters for the 2024 All-Star Futures Game:
American League
Pitchers
A.J. Blubaugh, RHP, Astros
Caden Dana, RHP, Angels
Ben Kudrna, RHP, Royals
Luis Morales, RHP, Athletics
Fernando Perez, RHP, Blue Jays
Winston Santos, RHP, Rangers
Noah Schultz, LHP, White Sox
Brock Selvidge, LHP, Yankees
Emiliano Teodo, RHP, Rangers
Catchers
Samuel Basallo, Orioles
Harry Ford, Mariners
Kyle Teel, Red Sox
Infielders
Xavier Isaac, Rays
Brooks Lee, Twins
Hao-Yu Lee, Tigers
Marcelo Mayer, Red Sox
Colson Montgomery, White Sox
Ralphy Velazquez, Guardians
Sebastian Walcott, Rangers
Cole Young, Mariners
Outfielders
Jaison Chourio, Guardians
Max Clark, Tigers
Gavin Cross, Royals
Spencer Jones, Yankees
Chandler Simpson, Rays
National League
Pitchers
Bubba Chandler, Pirates
Chase Dollander, Rockies
Tink Hence, Cardinals
Rhett Lowder, Reds
Quinn Mathews, Cardinals
Noble Meyer, Marlins
Robby Snelling, Padres
Brandon Sproat, Mets
Thomas White, Marlins
Catchers
Drake Baldwin, Braves
Thayron Liranzo, Dodgers
Ethan Salas, Padres
Infielders
Cam Collier, Reds
Deyvison De Los Santos, D-backs
Bryce Eldridge, Giants
Termarr Johnson, Pirates
Aidan Miller, Phillies
Jeral Perez, Dodgers
Cooper Pratt, Brewers
Matt Shaw, Cubs
Outfielders
Owen Caissie, Cubs
Justin Crawford, Phillies
Dylan Crews, Nationals
Druw Jones, D-backs
James Wood, Nationals
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports