Max Clark, 2024 All-Star Futures Game selection, flaunts high school home run trot (video)

Check out highlights of the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft hitting a moon shot, galloping around the bases and yelling, 'This is my house!'

Max Clark gestures to his Franklin Community High School (Indiana) teammates after a hit.
Max Clark gestures to his Franklin Community High School (Indiana) teammates after a hit. / Tyler Hart

Max Clark has made an impression early playing in the Detroit Tigers' minor league system, and he was rewarded Tuesday by getting picked to play in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game.

Clark finished his senior season at Franklin Community High School (Indiana) with a .646 batting average, six home runs, 33 RBIs and 45 runs scored before the Tigers took him No. 3 overall in the 2023 MLB Draft.

He's off to a speedy start with the Single-A Lakeland Flying Tigers in Florida, stealing 23 bases and holding an on-base percentage of .373 in 245 at-bats hitting primarily in the leadoff spot.

Clark, ranked by mlb.com as the No. 10 prospect in the nation, was among 54 players selected for MLB's 2024 All-Star Futures Game.

He'll play outfield for the American League, which will take on Druw Jones and the National League at 4 p.m. Eastern time Saturday, July 13, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Check out video below of Clark's patient at-bat against Mooresville High School in 2023 that ends with a home run trot around the bases and a primal scream of "This is my house!"

You can hear his teammates in the dugout quietly begging the pitcher to throw him a fastball. He did, and Clark made him pay.

He has five home runs and 48 RBIs this season for Lakeland, and we'll see if he gets a chance to bust out that home run trot July 13 in Texas.

Here are some SBLive photos of Clark from a Franklin Community 2023 high school baseball game against Mooresville:

A poor baseball is about to find out what it's like to get hit by Franklin Community High School (Indiana) star Max Clark.
A poor baseball is about to find out what it's like to get hit by Franklin Community High School (Indiana) star Max Clark. / Tyler Hart
Franklin Community High School (Indiana) slugger Max Clark admires a home run.
Franklin Community High School (Indiana) slugger Max Clark admires a home run. / Tyler Hart
Max Clark trots around the bases after homering for Franklin Community High School (Indiana).
Max Clark trots around the bases after homering for Franklin Community High School (Indiana). / Tyler Hart
Max Clark meets Franklin Community (Indiana) teammates at the plate after a home run.
Max Clark meets Franklin Community (Indiana) teammates at the plate after a home run. / Tyler Hart
Max Clark slides into third for his Franklin Community High School (Indiana) baseball team.
Max Clark slides into third for his Franklin Community High School (Indiana) baseball team. / Tyler Hart

Here are the complete rosters for the 2024 All-Star Futures Game:

American League

Pitchers

A.J. Blubaugh, RHP, Astros

Caden Dana, RHP, Angels

Ben Kudrna, RHP, Royals

Luis Morales, RHP, Athletics

Fernando Perez, RHP, Blue Jays

Winston Santos, RHP, Rangers

Noah Schultz, LHP, White Sox

Brock Selvidge, LHP, Yankees

Emiliano Teodo, RHP, Rangers

Catchers

Samuel Basallo, Orioles

Harry Ford, Mariners

Kyle Teel, Red Sox

Infielders

Xavier Isaac, Rays

Brooks Lee, Twins

Hao-Yu Lee, Tigers

Marcelo Mayer, Red Sox

Colson Montgomery, White Sox

Ralphy Velazquez, Guardians

Sebastian Walcott, Rangers

Cole Young, Mariners

Outfielders

Jaison Chourio, Guardians

Max Clark, Tigers

Gavin Cross, Royals

Spencer Jones, Yankees

Chandler Simpson, Rays

National League

Pitchers

Bubba Chandler, Pirates

Chase Dollander, Rockies

Tink Hence, Cardinals

Rhett Lowder, Reds

Quinn Mathews, Cardinals

Noble Meyer, Marlins

Robby Snelling, Padres

Brandon Sproat, Mets

Thomas White, Marlins

Catchers

Drake Baldwin, Braves

Thayron Liranzo, Dodgers

Ethan Salas, Padres

Infielders

Cam Collier, Reds

Deyvison De Los Santos, D-backs

Bryce Eldridge, Giants

Termarr Johnson, Pirates

Aidan Miller, Phillies

Jeral Perez, Dodgers

Cooper Pratt, Brewers

Matt Shaw, Cubs

Outfielders

Owen Caissie, Cubs

Justin Crawford, Phillies

Dylan Crews, Nationals

Druw Jones, D-backs

James Wood, Nationals

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Mike Swanson is the Trending News Editor for SBLive Sports. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

