Meet the Inaugural High School on SI Prep School All-America Boys Soccer Team
The inaugural High School on SI Prep School All-America Boys Soccer Team recognizes the very best players from a prep school landscape that represents one of the highest concentrations of elite talent in the U.S. The mix of top domestic players — many who were developed in MLS Next environments — alongside postgraduates and international prospects makes prep schools a fertile recruiting ground for college scouts. At the top programs, it is common for every starting senior to move on to an NCAA soccer program.
Since prep schools operate outside traditional state high school associations, their level of competition is often overlooked by broader high school honors. Yet these prep programs remain among the most competitive and talent-rich settings in the country.
This All-America team features standout performers from the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC), Prep Premier League (PPL), Mid-Atlantic Prep League (MAPL), and other independent residential programs spanning the Northeast, south to Pennsylvania, and west into Ohio.
Coach of the Year
Ozzie Parente, Taft School (Conn.)
Parente has elevated the Taft program to NEPSAC and national prominence, highlighted by an undefeated season and a Prep School National Co-No. 1 ranking this past fall. Taft finished 20-0-1 and became the first NEPSAC Class A program to repeat as champion since 2014.
Since taking over the program in 2013, Parente has compiled a career record of 172-33-20. Under his leadership, Taft has reached the NEPSAC Class A final in four of the past five seasons and captured six Founders League titles, cementing its place among the nation’s elite prep programs.
FIRST TEAM
GK: Emanuel Marmolejo, Berkshire School (Mass.), Sr.
The Georgetown commit is a native of Canada, where he has been a member of the country's Under-18 National Team. Marmolejo had a trial with Stade Brestois in the French League One. At Berkshire, he has been a three-year starter and a two-time all-NEPSAC selection. Marmolejo was the top goalkeeper at the High School All-America Game in early December.
D: Gavin Baer, Suffield Academy (Conn.), Sr.
The Northwestern commit capped the year by winning MVP honors at the High School All-America Game in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Baer was a four-year starter at Suffield Academy, helping the team to a NEPSAC B title in 2024. He was a NEPSAC B honorable mention last year and a first-team performer this year. Baer currently competes for IFA in the U19 MLS Next league.
D: Oscar Pearman, Woodstock Academy, Sr.
The offensive-minded outside back starred at the High School All-America Game, where he was under consideration for MVP following a two-assist performance. Pearman, who is being courted by several NCAA Division I programs, led Woodstock in assists in league play this season. He helped the program win national titles in 2023 and 2024 and a No. 4 finish in 2025.
D: Marcos Santana, Taft School (Conn.), Sr.
Santana has committed to reigning NCAA Division III champion Tufts. A two-year team captain, he was central to Taft's 20-0-1 season, helping anchor a side that recorded eight shutouts and captured a second consecutive NEPSAC Class A title. Santana added four goals and two assists. In recognition of his leadership, he was honored with the Livingston Carroll Soccer Award (Coach’s Award).
D: David Villavicencio, Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.), Sr.
Villavicencio has committed to Furman, which is coming off an NCAA semifinal run and a 15-2-5 season. A lockdown left back with a strong attacking edge, he contributed 14 points while excelling on both ends of the field. Villavicencio also represented the East in its victory at the High School All-America Game in early December.
M: Matthew Addai, Pennington School (N.J.), Jr.
A native of Senya, Ghana, Addai was among the most explosive players on the prep school circuit, finishing with 22 goals and eight assists. Still only a junior, he is already drawing heavy interest from many of the nation’s top college programs, with a finalist list that includes three Top 10 teams from this past season. Addai's impact was instrumental in Pennington’s dominant finish, as the team closed the year on an 11-0-1 run and captured both the MAPL and NJISAA Prep A championships.
M: Antony Alexis, Hoosac School (N.Y.), Sr.
The Florida Gulf Coast commit capped his senior season by scoring the golden goal as Hoosac School stunned then-No. 1 Woodstock Academy in the Prep Premier League final. Alexis accounted for two of Hoosac's three goals in the 3-2 victory, delivering a match-winning performance on the biggest stage. In league play, the dynamic winger added seven goals and six assists.
M: David Cho, Woodstock Academy (Conn.), Sr.
The Marshall commit was born in Texas but lived most of his life in Korea before attending Woodstock Academy. Cho is a two-time Prep Premier League first-team selection and helped the squad to a 28-match league undefeated streak until a loss in the PPL final. He was tied for third on the team in goals scored in league play and was highlighted as one of the top performers at the High School All-America Games played in early December.
M: Trevor Steele, Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), Sr.
After missing the first month of the season with an injury, Steele, a Notre Dame commit, returned to bolster a strong Loomis Chaffee side and help guide it into the NEPSAC Class A playoffs. He finished the season with seven goals. Steele’s impact extended beyond the prep season, as he was selected for the High School All-America Game and scored a goal to help the East earn a 5-2 victory.
F: Alex Calabro, Taft School (Conn.), Jr.
Like the other two juniors on the list, Calabro is drawing significant interest from major college programs. He enjoyed a breakout season, leading top-ranked Taft with 22 goals and seven assists. Calabro delivered when it mattered most, scoring four goals in the postseason, including two in the NEPSAC Class A championship victory. He was named NEPSAC Class A Player of the Year.
F: Richard Sarpong, Woodstock Academy (Conn.), Jr.
Sarpong, from Accra, Ghana, has verbally committed to perennial NCAA power Wake Forest. He earned the Golden Boot Award in the Prep Premier League by scoring 10 goals in seven league matches. Sarpong ended the season with 13 goals as Woodstock Academy went 13-1-1 and finished as the PPL runner-up following back-to-back titles during his first two years with the program.
F: Mamadou Tall, Kiski School (Pa.), Sr.
The native of Dakar, Senegal, who is committed to Pitt, Tall has been a standout finisher in the Prep Premier League the past two years. His league goal total was second only to fellow first-teamer Richard Sarpong. Overall, Tall scored 25 goals this season. He capped his year with a two-goal performance to help the East win the annual High School All-America Game in early December.
SECOND TEAM
Position: Name, School, Year, College Commitment (if applies)
GK: Theo Guillaume, Woodstock Academy (Conn.), Sr., Marshall
D: Darryl Hage, Berkshire School (Mass.), Sr., Dartmouth
D: Vincent Levasseur, Taft School (Conn.), Sr., UC Irvine
DM: Chris Mencos, Mount St. Charles (R.I.), PG
DM: Noah Moodey, Northwood School (N.Y.), Sr., Holy Cross
M: Nicholas Alberga, St. George's School (R.I.), Sr., Oakland University
M: Ashton Khory, Northwood School (N.Y.), Sr., James Madison
M: Daion Swan-DeSilva, Woodstock Academy (Conn.), Sr.
M: Jaime Vega Espinosa, Buckingham Browne & Nichols (Mass.), Sr., Middlebury
F: Charlie Pons, Milton Academy (Mass.), Sr., Boston College
F: Hamish Riddell, Northwood School (N.Y.), Sr., Bucknell
F: Derek Yeboah, Avon Old Farms (Conn.), Sr., Holy Cross
THIRD TEAM
Position: Name, School, Year, College Commitment (if applies)
GK: Anthony Marziliano, Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), Sr., Gettysburg
D: Louis Bodson, Andrews Osborne Academy (Ohio), PG
D: Ajak Dau, Millbrook School (N.Y.), PG, Middlebury
D: Cesar Miranda, Noble and Greenough (Mass.), Sr.
DM: Jacob Gil, Hoosac School (N.Y.), Sr.
M: Chakib Bassou, Hotchkiss School (Conn.), Sr., Utah Tech
M: Thiago Cesar, Northwood School (N.Y.), Sr.
M: Nico Garcia, Williston Northampton (Mass.), Sr.
M: Latu Kayira, Brooks School (Mass.), Jr., Duke
M: Leo Miranda, Avon Old Farms (Conn.), Sr., Case Western Reserve
F: Jeremie Kasongo, Northfield Mount Hermon (Mass.), Sr.
F: Andrew Martins, Noble and Greenough (Mass.), Sr., Williams
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Position: Name, School, Year, College Commit (if applies)
D: Arjan Ahuja, Vermont Academy (Vt.), Sr.
F: Makai Badeau, Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), Sr.
F: Jack Bartlett, Belmont Hill (Mass.), Sr.
D: Nile Bean, Suffield Academy (Conn.), Sr.
M: Tyler Bedortha, Vermont Academy (Vt.), Sr.
M: Luca Bilotto, Northfield Mount Hermon (Mass.), Sr.
F: Isaiah Blake, Hotchkiss School (Conn.), Jr.
F: Josiah Blake, Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), Sr.
F: Max Born, Western Reserve (Ohio), Sr., Carnegie Mellon
D: Ryan Callahan, Noble & Greenough (Mass.), Sr.
F: Andres Castro, Northwood School (N.Y.), Jr.
D: Brennen Catino, Hopkins School (Conn.), Sr.
M: Ale Cavallini-Hsu, Milton Academy (Mass.), Sr.
DM: Marcio Chaves, Hoosac School (N.Y.), Jr.
M: Griffin Collins, St. Sebastian's (Mass.), Sr., Holy Cross
F: James Cooper, Taft School (Conn.), Sr., Babson
F: Mateo Cosentino, Noble & Greenough (Mass.), Sr.
M: Juan Delgado, Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.), Sr.
DM: Federico Destro, Hoosac School (N.Y.), Sr.
M: Mathis Elissaint, Taft School (Conn.), Sr., Kenyon
M: Danel Esprit, Berkshire School (Mass.), Sr., Penn State
GK: Sebastian Fonseca Morales, Williston Northampton (Mass.), Sr.
F: Julian Fynn-Thompson, Noble & Greenough (Mass.), Sr.
D: David Germain, Hoosac School (N.Y.), Sr., Central Arkansas
F: Will German, Northwood School (N.Y.), Jr.
F: Mauro Gil Sacristan, Andrews Osborne Academy (Ohio), Jr.
D: Alexavier Gooden, Woodstock Academy (Conn.), Sr.
M: Nate Gritzmacher, Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), Sr., Skidmore College
M: Tye Haley, Taft School (Conn.), PG
GK: Colin Harkleroad, Pennington School (N.J.), Sr.
D: Kyle Harvey, Pennington School (N.J.), Sr.
M: Matt Honekamp, Bridgton Academy (Maine), PG
D: Davor Kirukov, Northwood School (N.Y.), Sr.
F: Tristan Kokoszka, Williston Northampton (Mass.), Sr.
M: Kaisei Korytoski, St. George's School (R.I.), Jr.
D: Sam Lawrence, Belmont Hill (Mass.), Sr.
M: Marco Lazaro Marzo, Spire Academy (Ohio), PG
GK: Henrique Levy, Darrow School (N.Y.), PG
F: Manu Liteo, Spire Academy (Ohio), Sr.
F: Liam Martin, Tabor Academy (Mass.), Jr.
D: Juliano Masella, Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.), Sr.
M: Arthur Masson, Woodstock Academy (Conn.), Jr.
D: Tziyon Morris, Northwood School (N.Y.), Sr., Old Dominion
M: Will Murray, Taft School (Conn.), Sr., Holy Cross
D: Obama Ngarambe, Woodstock Academy (Conn.), Sr.
D: Luca Oggionni, High Mowing School (N.H.), Sr.
D: Jhony Osinski, Mount St. Charles (R.I.), PG
M: Charles Paquin, Kent School (Conn.), Sr.
D: Minseong Park, Kiski School (Pa.), Sr.
M/F: Marcus Paul, Millbrook School (N.Y.), Jr.
M: Nicholas Pittarelli, Milton Academy (Mass.), Jr.
D: Jason Price, Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.), Sr.
M: Ethan Rabel, Buckingham Browne & Nichols (Mass.), Sr.
F/M: Saion Rankin, Bridgton Academy (Maine), Jr.
M/F: Zeus Rankin, Bridgton Academy (Maine), PG
GK: Brayden Raudenbush, Taft School (Conn.), Sr., Quinnipiac
M: Miguel Angel Rehomi, Darrow School (N.Y.), Jr.
F: Telmo Rein Perez, South Kent School (Conn.), Sr.
GK: Brennan Restorick, Western Reserve Academy (Ohio), Sr.
M: Fernando Rivas-Lora, Brooks School (Mass.), Jr.
D: Gustavo Santana, Mercersburg Academy (Pa.), Sr.
M: Gus Shapiro, Pennington School (N.J.), Jr.
F: Max Tsai-Young, Milton Academy (Mass.), Sr.
GK: Aiden Tucker, Mount St. Charles (R.I.), PG, Providence
F: Adriano Valmora, Middlesex School (Mass.), So.
M: Edwin Velasquez, Hoosac School (N.Y.), Sr.
F/M: Airidas Voveris, Vermont Academy (Vt.), Jr.
D: Nicholas Warren, Suffield Academy (Conn.), Sr., Connecticut College
D: Yeochan Yang, Woodstock Academy (Conn.), Sr.