MLB Draft 2023: Where are the high school first-round picks now in 2024?
MLB Draft season is upon us, and last week SBLive Sports looked at some of the top high school baseball prospects in the Class of 2024.
Now we'll take a look back at the 2023 draft and provide an update on how the first-round picks from the high school ranks are faring in the minor leagues.
Early returns show the Detroit Tigers hit big with a couple of hitters (Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle), while the Marlins' righty-lefty pitching duo of Noble Meyer and Thomas White is looking strong so far.
But no high school prospect in the 2023 class is any higher than High-A ball at this point, so patience is key.
Here's how the 2023 MLB Draft high school first-round picks (including the supplemental round) are faring in 2024:
3. Tigers: Max Clark, OF, Franklin Community (Indiana)
Clark is hitting .277 (.372 on-base percentage) with four homers and 43 RBIs in 220 at-bats for the Single-A Lakeland Flying Tigers. He’s showing off his wheels, stealing 19 bases and being caught just once. Clark is the No. 2-ranked player in the Tigers’ system and No. 12 in all of MLB.
5. Twins: Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick (North Carolina)
Jenkins has battled a hamstring injury this year but has risen to become the Twins’ No. 1-ranked prospect and is No. 7 in all of MLB. He’s playing for the Single-A Fort Myers Mussels and hitting a combined .281 in 64 at-bats this year. He’s struck out just eight times against 15 walks.
8. Royals: Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton (Texas)
Mitchell has flashed excellent power in 2024 playing for the Single-A Columbia Fireflies, slugging nine home runs in 202 at-bats. He’s hitting .248 and showing excellent plate discipline, drawing 43 walks, but he’s struck out 76 times. Mitchell is ranked the top prospect in the Royals’ system and No. 70 in MLB.
10. Marlins: Noble Meyer, P, Jesuit (Oregon)
Meyer has surpassed his former Jesuit teammate, 2020 first-round pick Mick Abel, on MLB’s overall prospect rankings at No. 44, and he’s the top prospect in the Marlins’ system. After excelling early this season for Single-A Jupiter, Meyer got promoted to the High-A Beloit Sky Carp, where he has nine strikeouts in 9.1 innings. On the year he’s struck out 52 batters in 43.1 innings with a 2.70 ERA.
16. Giants: Bryce Eldridge, 1B, Madison (Virginia)
There were questions whether the 6-foot-7 Eldridge would pitch or play first base as a pro, but he’s established himself as a bona-fide power hitter with the Single-A San Jose Giants. The No. 74-ranked prospect in MLB has 10 home runs in 189 at-bats in 2024, but needs to cut back on the strikeouts (57).
20. Blue Jays: Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest (Florida)
The Blue Jays are taking it slow with Nimmala, Toronto’s No. 3-ranked prospect and one of the youngest players in the 2023 draft. He’s hitting .167 in 108 at-bats with the Rookie-level Florida Complex League Blue Jays.
22. Mariners: Colt Emerson, SS, John Glenn (Ohio)
Emerson has risen the MLB prospect rankings to No. 49 overall and No. 2 among 18-year-olds behind catcher Ethan Salas. He’s hitting .271 with a .441 on-base percentage for the Single-A Modesto Nuts, drawing more walks (19) than strikeouts (13).
23. Guardians: Ralphy Velasquez, 1B, Huntington Beach (California)
Velasquez has shown some power and patience with the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats this season, hitting seven home runs and drawing 40 walks in 213 at-bats He’s hitting .268 with a .386 on-base percentage and is the Guardians’ No. 4-ranked prospect (No. 97 overall in MLB).
25. Padres: Dillon Head, OF, Homewood-Flossmoor (Illinois)
Head was part of the trade that sent Luis Arraez from Miami to San Diego. He hit a combined .243 with three minor league teams in 2024 before hip surgery ended his season. He’s the Marlins’ No. 5-ranked prospect.
26. Yankees: George Lombard Jr., SS, Gulliver Prep (Florida)
Lombard hit his first homer as a pro June 19 playing for the Single-A Tampa Tarpons. The Yankees’ No. 6-ranked prospect is hitting .228 with a .355 on-base percentage in 193 at-bats and has stolen 18 bases.
27. Phillies: Aidan Miller, 3B, Mitchell (Florida)
Miller recently earned a promotion to the High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws, where in 38 at-bats he’s hitting .237 with a .383 on-base percentage. He’s risen to No. 2 in the Phillies’ farm system and is MLB’s No. 47-ranked prospect overall.
29. Mariners: Jonny Farmelo, OF, Westfield (Virginia)
Farmelo was enjoying a solid season at Single-A Modesto before tearing his ACL in early June, ending his season. The Mariners’ No. 6-ranked prospect was hitting .264 with a .398 on-base percentage, four home runs and 18 stolen bases.
30. Mariners: Tai Peete, 3B, Trinity Christian (Georgia)
Ranked right behind Farmelo at No. 7 in the Mariners’ system is Peete, who’s hitting .284 with a .364 on-base percentage in 229 at-bats for the Single-A Modesto Nuts. He has 13 doubles and 17 stolen bases this season.
31. Rays: Adrian Santana, SS, Doral Academy (Florida)
Santana’s speed has stood out for the Single-A Charleston RiverDogs, as he’s stolen 28 bases in 54 games. The Rays’ No. 6-ranked prospect is hitting .215 with a .302 on-base percentage.
32. Mets: Colin Houck, SS, Parkview (Georgia)
Houck has struggled with the bat since moving up to Single-A this season, hitting .198 for the St. Lucie Mets. New York’s No. 7-ranked prospect has 17 extra-base hits in 217 at-bats but has struck out 89 times.
33. Brewers: Josh Knoth, P, Patchogue-Medford (New York)
Knoth has shown swing-and-miss stuff this season playing for the Single-A Carolina Mudcats, striking out 55 batters in 45.2 innings. The Brewers’ No. 11-ranked prospect has started all 12 of his games, going 3-3 with a 3.55 ERA.
34. Twins: Charlee Soto, P, Reborn Christian Academy (Florida)
The Twins’ No. 7-ranked prospect, Soto is striking out batters but giving up plenty of hits for the Single-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. He has a 5.94 ERA in 12 games, giving up 44 hits in 36.1 innings, striking out 45 and walking 18.
35. Marlins: Thomas White, P, Phillips Academy (Massachusetts)
Just like fellow Marlins first-rounder Noble Meyer, White earned a promotion to the High-A Beloit Sky Carp this season. Miami’s No. 3-ranked prospect and No. 87 overall has struck out 27 in 18 innings since his promotion, holding a 2.50 ERA in four starts.
36. Dodgers: Kendall George, OF, Atascocita (Texas)
Speed and defense were George’s strengths coming out of high school, and they’ve carried over to minor league baseball. The No. 10-ranked prospect in the Dodgers’ system has 20 stolen bases and a .980 fielding percentage with the Single-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, and he’s hitting .279 with a .379 on-base percentage.
37. Tigers: Kevin McGonigle, SS, Bonner-Prendergast (Pennsylvania)
McGonigle missed the start of the season with a hamstring strain, but he’s been on fire since coming off the IL. The Single-A Lakeland Flying Tigers’ leadoff hitter is batting .328 with a .398 on-base percentage in 174 at-bats, slugging three home runs and stealing 13 bases. He’s the Tigers’ No. 4-ranked prospect and No. 98 overall. McGonigle and Max Clark are looking like a potentially monstrous duo for Detroit in a few years.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports