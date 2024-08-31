High School

Mother Nature tears down the goal posts in Indiana high school football

'Microburst' storm sends end zone stands crashing into the uprights at Center Grove High School

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

No fans were necessary Friday night in Indiana when a storm tore down the goal posts at Center Grove High School. | File / Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Goal posts came crashing down Friday night in Indiana high school football in a 28-14 Center Grove win over Carroll in a game that lasted only one half.

Rabid fans weren't to blame for this one.

A "microburst" storm wreaked havoc Friday, Aug. 30, canceling and postponing games across the region, and at Center Grove the heavy wind sent the end zone stands crashing into the goal posts.

And down they went in a hail of weather:

The Center Grove (1-1) game was called at halftime after a nearly two-hour delay with the hosts from Greenwood, Indiana, being declared the winner over the visiting Carroll Chargers (0-2).

According to the National Weather Service, a microburst is a “localized column of sinking air (downdraft) within a thunderstorm and is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter.”

