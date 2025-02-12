National high school girls basketball plays of the week: Vote for the best (2/12/2025)
The high school girls basketball playoffs are upon us in several states, and from the regular season through the postseason, High School on SI will publish our national plays of the week.
Our staff watched a bunch of highlights from last week's high school girls basketball games across the nation and picked our top 10 plays.
Check out the video (produced by MycKena Guerrero) below and vote for your favorite play from Feb. 2-8, 2025.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
The video and poll are below the descriptions of each play.
1. Madison Francis, Lancaster (New York)
Mississippi State commit skies through the lane and throws down a dunk.
2. Alexa Manos, Fairview (Ohio)
Banks in line-drive 3-pointer for the win.
3. Komari Booker, Pike (Indiana)
Puts on spin move and beats the buzzer off the glass.
4. Kantyn Pearson, Green Mountain (Colorado)
Grabs loose ball and drills game-winning 3-pointer.
5. Jayda Copeland, Banneker (Georgia)
3-pointer beats the buzzer to win the game.
6. Medina Selmani, Pomperaug (Connecticut)
Rebounds her own miss and hits high-arcing put-back for the overtime win.
7. Natalie Backhaus, Wisconsin Dells (Wisconsin)
Hits game-winning shot with defender’s hand in her face.
8. MaKenna Karr, Silver Lake (Nebraska)
Put-back barely beats the buzzer to send team to conference tournament championship game.
9. Payton Starwalt, West Albany (Oregon)
Swishes shot from nearly half court to beat the first quarter buzzer.
10. Lucy Saccoccia, Steubenville (Ohio)
Freshman drills catch-and-shoot 3-pointer to win the game.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS FROM FEB. 2-8:
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports