National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for Avon Old Farms Winged Beavers or Clayton Valley Ugly Eagles
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 3-seeded Avon Old Farms Winged Beavers (Connecticut) or the No. 14-seeded Clayton Valley Charter Ugly Eagles (California) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the Ashland Oredockers (Wisconsin) or Anaconda Copperheads (Montana).
The Winged Beavers earned a 3 seed as an at-large bid by finishing third in our statewide Connecticut contest with 6,029 votes, while the Ugly Eagles won California with five votes to earn a 14 seed.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Tuesday, March 25, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
3. Avon Old Farms Winged Beavers (Connecticut)
The school’s founder, Theodate Pope Riddle, chose the Winged Beaver as the school’s mascot to reflect the school’s motto, Aspirando et Perseverando, aspiring and persevering. The wings of aspiration represent the soaring flight of an eagle, and perseverance is symbolized in the diligence of a beaver.
14. Clayton Valley Charter Ugly Eagles (California)
According to the Sacramento Bee, back in the 1970s a gruff football coach ordered his players to cut their hair and trim their sideburns. The players at then-Clayton Valley High School rebelled, so the coach deemed his shaggy lot to no longer be the Eagles but instead the “Ugly Eagles,” and the mascot stuck. The school became Clayton Valley Charter in 2012.
