National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for Bonanza Antlers or Valley City Hi-Liners
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 4-seeded Bonanza Antlers (Oregon) or the No. 13-seeded Valley City Hi-Liners (North Dakota) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the Moorhead Spuds (Minnesota) or Yuma Criminals (Arizona).
The Antlers earned a 4 seed by winning our statewide Oregon contest with 4,068 votes, while the Hi-Liners won North Dakota with seven votes to earn a 13 seed.
Follow along: National Mascot Tournament 2025 Bracket
Voting for this matchup will conclude Monday, March 24, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
4. Bonanza Antlers (Oregon)
One surefire way to become inclusive of all antlered species is to just call yourself the Antlers rather than the Moose, Elks, Antelopes, Angoras, etc.
13. Valley City Hi-Liners (North Dakota)
Valley City High School has been the Hi-Liners since 1926, in honor of the Hi-Line Bridge built in 1908. The bridge is 3,096 feet long and rises 160 feet above the Sheyenne River.
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports