National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for Bray-Doyle Donkeys or Sun Valley Community Cutthroat
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 8-seeded Bray-Doyle Donkeys (Oklahoma) or the No. 9-seeded Sun Valley Community Cutthroat (Idaho) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the Inman Teutons (Kansas) or Rapid City Central Cobblers (South Dakota).
The Donkeys earned an 8 seed by winning our statewide Oklahoma contest with 264 votes, while the Cutthroat won Idaho with 139 votes to earn a 9 seed.
Follow along: National Mascot Tournament 2025 Bracket
Voting for this matchup will conclude Tuesday, March 25, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
8. Bray-Doyle Donkeys (Oklahoma)
Not only are these the only Donkeys in the country in the high school ranks, the fact that they're in the town of Bray makes this an absolute hee-haw of a mascot choice. Everyone knows donkeys are going to bray, and everyone knows Bray-Doyle will stubbornly support its Donkeys.
9. Sun Valley Community Cutthroat (Idaho)
The scrappy, aggressive cutthroat is the Idaho State Fish, and Sun Valley Community School has been the Cutthroat since a yearbook contest named it the school mascot in 1984. The logo is a cutthroat wearing sunglasses and holding a knife in its teeth.
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports