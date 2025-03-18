National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for Crisfield Crabbers or Cobden Appleknockers
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 3-seeded Crisfield Crabbers (Maryland) or the No. 14-seeded Cobden Appleknockers (Illinois) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (Kentucky) or Clarkston Bantams (Washington).
The Crabbers earned a 3 seed as an at-large bid by finishing third in our statewide Maryland contest with 8,000 votes, while the Appleknockers won Illinois with four votes to earn a 14 seed.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Tuesday, March 25, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
3. Crisfield Crabbers (Maryland)
Known as "the Seafood Capital of the World," the city of Crisfield has a giant crab on its welcoming water tower. The Crisfield Crabbers were a minor league baseball team in the 1920s and '30s, and the high school decided to keep the name alive.
14. Cobden Appleknockers (Illinois)
This seems like a missed opportunity for Cobden to use a corn pun, but the rural town is located in a region rife with apple orchards (and peach orchards, but Peachknockers doesn't have the same ring to it).
