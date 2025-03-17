National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for Dayton Dust Devils or Colorado Rocky Mountain Oysters
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 8-seeded Dayton Dust Devils (Nevada) or the No. 9-seeded Colorado Rocky Mountain School Oysters to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the East Union Urchins (Mississippi) or Lingle-Fort Laramie Doggers (Wyoming).
The Dust Devils earned an 8 seed by winning our statewide Nevada contest with 303 votes, while the Oysters won Colorado with 124 votes to earn a 9 seed.
Follow along: National Mascot Tournament 2025 Bracket
Voting for this matchup will conclude Monday, March 24, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
8. Dayton Dust Devils (Nevada)
Not quite a tornado, a dust devil is a strong, well-formed, relatively short-lived whirlwind. And the Dust Devils' mascot has lots more personality than a lot of tornado logos out there — it looks ready to fight with its dukes up while sporting a serpent-like tail.
9. Colorado Rocky Mountain School Oysters (Colorado)
Colorado Rocky Mountain School has a unique mix of sports — soccer, cross country, climbing, mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding — and the only nickname in the country rooted in fried bull testicles.
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports