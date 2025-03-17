National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for Hesston Swathers or Carlsbad Cavemen
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 1-seeded Hesston Swathers (Kansas) or the No. 16-seeded Carlsbad Cavemen (New Mexico) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the Goodrich Martians (Michigan) or Aurora Greenmen (Ohio).
The Swathers earned a 1 seed by winning our statewide Kansas contest with 38,648 votes, while the Cavemen won New Mexico with just one vote to earn a 16 seed.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Monday, March 24, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
1. Hesston Swathers (Kansas)
A swather is a piece of farming equipment that's crucial to the town of Hesston. From an article on farmlife.com: "The swather mascot first came into play in 1970, says Clint Stoppel, athletic director at the Kansas school. School officials wanted to pay tribute to the AGCO Corporation plant (previously known as Hesston Manufacturing) and the crucial role the manufacturer played then and now in the town’s economy."
16. Carlsbad Cavemen (New Mexico)
Similar to the Salem Witches in Massachusetts, Carlsbad's Cavemen score extra points over the other Cavemen in the country thanks to historical authenticity. Carlsbad Caverns National Park features more than 100 caves.
