National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for Hill City Ringnecks or Ord Chanticleers
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 5-seeded Hill City Ringnecks (Kansas) or the No. 12-seeded Ord Chanticleers (Nebraska) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the Wilde Lake Wildecats (Maryland) or Keene Blackbirds (New Hampshire).
The Ringnecks earned a 5 seed as an at-large bid by finishing fourth in our statewide Kansas contest with 3,596 votes, while the Chanticleers won Nebraska with seven votes to earn a 12 seed.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Monday, March 24, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
5. Hill City Ringnecks (Kansas)
Hill City, aka Ringneck Country, is an area known for its pheasant hunting — specifically the ringneck pheasant. The Hill City Ringnecks, meanwhile, annually hunt for state championships.
12. Ord Chanticleers (Nebraska)
There’s only one Chanticleers in the college ranks (Coastal Carolina), and Ord has the nickname to itself among U.S. high schools. “Chanticleer” is an old English word for “chicken” and a name commonly appearing in old fables.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports