National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for Inman Teutons or Rapid City Central Cobblers
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 1-seeded Inman Teutons (Kansas) or the No. 16-seeded Rapid City Central Cobblers (South Dakota) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the Bray-Doyle Donkeys (Oklahoma) or Sun Valley Community Cutthroat (Idaho).
The Teutons earned a 1 seed as an at-large bid by finishing second in our statewide Kansas contest with 31,519 votes, while the Cobblers won a South Dakota tie-breaker with two votes to earn a 16 seed.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Tuesday, March 25, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
1. Inman Teutons (Kansas)
Inman is rife with German heritage, and a Teuton is a Germanic fighting warrior from around the second century BC. Inman has the only Teutons in U.S. high school sports.
16. Rapid City Central Cobblers (South Dakota)
Yes, a cobbler is a job (shoe mender/maker), but these Cobblers are named after an important man in the school’s history. Coach Euclid Cobb led the Central football team to 144 wins, 43 ties and 13 losses, including his undefeated teams in 1922, ’23, ’25, ’27, ’31, ’32 and ’43.
