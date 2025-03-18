National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds or Clarkston Bantams
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 6-seeded Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (Kentucky) or the No. 11-seeded Clarkston Bantams (Washington) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the Crisfield Crabbers (Maryland) or Cobden Appleknockers (Illinois).
The Thoroughbreds earned a 6 seed by winning our statewide Kentucky contest with 1,315 votes, while the Bantams won Washington with 21 votes to earn an 11 seed.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Tuesday, March 25, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
6. Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (Kentucky)
South Carolina and Florida also have Thoroughbreds as high school mascots, but how can we not choose a Kentucky school to wear the nickname best? It's 103 miles away from Churchill Downs, but that seems like a stone's throw on the first Saturday in May.
11. Clarkston Bantams (Washington)
Originally the Sandpipers, Clarkston became the Bantams in 1937. They've also been called the Fighting Bantams and Mighty Bantams. The impressive Bantam (a rooster) logo the school uses today was designed in the early 2000s by an art teacher at the school.
