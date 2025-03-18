National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for Perry-Lecompton Kaws or Frankfort Hot Dogs
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 4-seeded Perry-Lecompton Kaws (Kansas) or the No. 13-seeded Frankfort Hot Dogs (Indiana) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the Bayfield Trollers (Wisconsin) or Caesar Rodney Riders (Delaware).
The Kaws earned a 4 seed as an at-large bid by finishing third in our statewide Kansas contest with 4,995 votes, while the Hot Dogs won Indiana with six votes to earn a 13 seed.
Follow along: National Mascot Tournament 2025 Bracket
Voting for this matchup will conclude Tuesday, March 25, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
4. Perry-Lecompton Kaws (Kansas)
Perry-Lecompton's Kaw mascot looks a lot like an all-blue version of the Kansas Jayhawk, and the high school is just 15 minutes away from Allen Fieldhouse. Perry and Lecompton consolidated in 1970, and Perry's mascot, the Kaws, was so good that it stuck through unification.
13. Frankfort Hot Dogs (Indiana)
Named in tribute to Frankfurt, Germany, the town has a Hot Dog Festival every summer, but it's worth noting that the high school mascot is a snarling dog, not a guy named Nathan or Oscar.
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports