National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for Salem Witches or Prescott Curley Wolves
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 7-seeded Salem Witches (Massachusetts) or the No. 10-seeded Prescott Curley Wolves (Arkansas) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the International High School at Largo Sea Turtles (Maryland) or Cairo Syrupmakers (Georgia).
The Witches earned a 7 seed by winning our statewide Massachusetts contest with 713 votes, while the Curley Wolves won Arkansas with 52 votes to earn a 10 seed.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Tuesday, March 25, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
7. Salem Witches (Massachusetts)
Two other U.S. high schools use the Witches as their mascot, but no one can pull it off with such historical authenticity like Salem, Massachusetts.
10. Prescott Curley Wolves (Arkansas)
In the 1920s, after the Prescott football team delivered a thrashing of Little Rock, an Arkansas Gazette news editor wrote the headline, “WE THINK THAT THE BOYS ARE CURLEY WOLVES.” The team loved it, and they’ve been the Curley Wolves ever since.
