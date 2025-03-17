National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for Spanish Fort Toros or Green Mountain Valley Gumbies
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 3-seeded Spanish Fort Toros (Alabama) or the No. 14-seeded Green Mountain Valley School Gumbies (Vermont) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the William Allen Canaries (Pennsylvania) or Mt. Pleasant Kilties (Rhode Island).
The Toros earned a 3 seed by winning our statewide Alabama contest with 7,043 votes, while the Gumbies won Vermont with five votes to earn a 14 seed.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Monday, March 24, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
3. Spanish Fort Toros (Alabama)
Seven high schools boast “Toros” as their mascot across the country, but no one nailed the logo like Spanish Fort. Beneath a pair of bullhorns are a coolly designed “SF” that look like a bull’s face.
14. Green Mountain Valley School Gumbies (Vermont)
From the “Why Gumby?” section on the school website: “In the late 1980s, the GMVS girls soccer team was making a run at the state championship title. After one game, a reporter asked the team what their mascot was. They looked at one another – they didn’t have an official mascot – and in a moment of creativity, one girl spoke up. ‘Well, we’re flexible, we’re agile, we’re fun…I guess we’re the Gumbies.’ The name stuck.”
—
