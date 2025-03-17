National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for Sulphur Golden Tors or Lejeune Devilpups
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 6-seeded Sulphur Golden Tors (Louisiana) or the No. 11-seeded Lejeune Devilpups (North Carolina) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the Mellen Granite Diggers (Wisconsin) or Nome-Beltz Nanooks (Alaska).
The Golden Tors earned a 6 seed by winning our statewide Louisiana contest with 900 votes, while the Devilpups won North Carolina with 20 votes to earn an 11 seed.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Monday, March 24, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
6. Sulphur Golden Tors (Louisiana)
Sure, Tors is just short for Tornadoes, but you’ve got to love the creativity (and brevity). There are several Golden Tornadoes in the high school ranks across the U.S., plus a few singular Golden Tornado, but there’s only one Golden Tors.
11. Lejeune Devilpups (North Carolina)
Lejeune students in 1944 took the moniker Devilpups, a reference to the Marine Corps nickname of Devil Dog and Camp Lejeune being a Marine Corps base.
—
