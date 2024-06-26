NBA Draft 2024: Kel’el Ware’s path from Arkansas to Oregon to Indiana to lottery?
Back at North Little Rock High School playing alongside fellow 2022 McDonald's All-American Nick Smith Jr. in Arkansas, big man Kel'el Ware wasn't a vocal leader.
He let his game do the talking.
Fast-forward two years and two Division 1 colleges later, and Ware is about to become a first-round draft pick, possibly in the lottery.
After a rocky freshman year with the Oregon Ducks, Ware transferred to the Indiana Hoosiers, where he averaged 15.9 points and 9.9 rebounds as a sophomore.
The soft-spoken center has landing spots all over the first round in mocks leading up the 2024 NBA Draft on June 26-27, with a couple of possible lottery spots being No. 11 to the Chicago Bulls and No. 13 to the Sacramento Kings.
An unexpected rise to No. 6 with the Charlotte Hornets would reunite Ware with his high school teammate, Smith.
Ware's high school coach, Johnny Rice, told his 7-footer early in his prep career that with the right work ethic, he could be one of the best basketball players in the country.
“About a year ago before the state tournament I sat him down and said, ‘Lel, if you play with a motor, you could make life-changing money for you and your family,’" Rice told SBLive Sports in 2022. "He said, ‘What do you mean life-changing?' I said, ‘You will make money that not only changes your life but your mom and dad’s and brothers’ and sisters'. That is what you can do if you really want it.’”
Ware did that, and today's he's on the verge of receiving a life-changing call.
Check out highlights from Ware's participation at the Nike Hoop Summit in 2022, plus a post-scrimmage interview:
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports