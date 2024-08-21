NFL sons: This Arizona high school football team has 6 of them
Brophy Prep graduated two high school football players with NFL dads last season, but the Arizona state title contender has six more heading into the 2024 season.
Pro football progeny Devin Fitzgerald, Donovan McNabb Jr., Daylen Sharper, Jorden Cunningham and twins Bastian and Case Vanden Bosch have NFL dreams of their own.
Beyond those six, senior safety James Pike has ties higher up the NFL chain, as his Uncle Michael Bidwill is team owner of the Arizona Cardinals.
Fitzgerald's dad, Larry, is expected to be a first-ballot NFL Hall of Famer in 2026, and Daylen Sharper (son of Darren) is the highest-rated recruit of the six (just ahead of Fitzgerald and Bastian Vanden Bosch).
Cunningham, whose father Rick played on the offensive line for four NFL teams, added muscle in the offseason and could leapfrog all of them with a strong senior year.
Brophy's two NFL-bloodline graduates from last year's team are Aiden Miller (son of Jamir) and Devan Kennedy (son of Jimmy).
The Broncos start their 2024 season Friday, Aug. 30.
Brophy's NFL sons in 2024
Jorden Cunningham, sr., OL (6-6, 280)
Cunningham will be part of one of the best offensive lines in the state along with Wisconsin commit Logan Powell and Kansas commit Anderson Kopp. Recent offers include Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona and New Mexico State, but expect Division 1 schools to come calling by November. His dad, Rick (a 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive lineman), played three NFL seasons each with the Phoenix/Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders, plus short stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts.
Devin Fitzgerald, jr., WR (6-2, 185)
Fitzgerald is a three-star recruit whose offers include Arizona, Washington State and his dad's alma mater, Pitt. He should have a much bigger role in the offense as a junior after catching 15 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games as a sophomore. The nickname Larry Legend applies to some basketball player from Indiana, but it might as well be Larry Fitzgerald. A perceived lock for Canton on his first try in 2026, Larry Fitzgerald finished his 17-year NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals with 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns.
Donovan McNabb Jr., so., WR (6-0, 170)
Donovan McNabb Jr. is smaller and faster than his dad was, but he definitely can't throw as far. Luckily for the younger McNabb, he's a wide receiver so he doesn't have to. Brophy is loaded with talent at receiver, so the sophomore will need to stay patient for playing time. His dad draws annual chatter making his case for the NFL Hall of Fame, but so far he'll have to be content with a 13-season career and six Pro Bowls, throwing for 37,276 yards and 234 touchdowns playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Washington Redskins.
Daylen Sharper, jr., WR (6-4, 200)
Sharper was a two-sport star for Brophy as a sophomore, catching 36 passes for 478 and four touchdowns in the fall and then averaging 8.8 points per game in basketball during the winter. The three-star receiver's offers thus far include Arizona, Arizona State, Minnesota and Boston College, and both of his parents were big-time athletes. His dad, Darren, was a five-time NFL Pro Bowler playing safety for the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints. His mom, Patricia Hall, played college basketball for the University of St. Thomas.
Bastian Vanden Bosch, jr., LB (6-1, 190)
Another three-star junior for Brophy, Bastian Vanden Bosch had an extremely productive sophomore year, piling up 66 tackles (10 1/2 for loss), plus seven sacks and three forced fumbles. His offers include Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa and Boston College. Dad Kyle Vanden Bosch was an NFL defensive end for 12 seasons, playing for the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions, earning three trips to the Pro Bowl. He finished his NFL career with 58 sacks.
Case Vanden Bosch, jr., QB (6-2, 170)
Case Vanden Bosch veered from his dad and twin brother, gravitating toward offense. He played quarterback for the JV team last season and will look to earn the starting job on varsity this season. He holds offers from Iowa and Nebraska.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports