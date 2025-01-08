Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings: Long Island Lutheran moves to No. 1 early in 2025
The 2024-25 high school girls basketball season is one week into the New Year- and High School on SI is revising its order of the best teams in the nation.
Including at the top, occupied by the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders of New York.
SBLive/SI's girls basketball rankings will highlight teams affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state in which it resides, or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state as well as some of the country's top prep schools and basketball academies.
Find the complete breakdown of the latest SBLive/SI Power 25 national girls basketball rankings below.
The Power 25 rankings are compiled by Todd Milles based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country. Reach Todd on Twitter (@ManyHatsMilles) or email him at todd@scorebooklive.com.
TOP 25 NATIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
1. Long Island Lutheran (NY)
2024-25 record: 9-0 | TEAM PAGE
They're back! Racked up wins so far over Bishop Ireton, defending national champion Etiwanda, Palm Bay and Red Bank Catholic - and is just playing at home for first time Tuesday night.
2. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
2024-25 record: 12-1 | TEAM PAGE
Dinged one spot after nexpected loss to Canadian team Fort Erie International (62-55) at Hoopfest in Paradise came one night after win over arguably best Texas squad - Faith Family.
3. Ontario Christian (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 20-1 | TEAM PAGE
Avenged loss to Archbishop Mitty from Nike TOC championship in December by defeating Monarchs at Sabrina Ionescu Showcase over the weekend. Rolling along.
4. Bishop McNamara (Md.)
2024-25 record: 8-1 | TEAM PAGE
Duo of Quandace Samuels and Zhen Craft have been fantastic as Mustangs have five top-40 wins, including IMG Academy, Clackamas and Westtown, Lone loss was to Mater Dei.
5. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 9-1 | TEAM PAGE
Would have likely moved to No. 1 after Nike TOC triumph, but losing All-American McKenna Woliczko in weekend defeat to Ontario Christian places Monarchs in top five.
6. Sidwell Friends (DC)
2024-25 record: 10-1 | TEAM PAGE
Suffered first defeat of season to defending national champion Etiwanda (69-56) in SoCal Holiday Prep Classic title game, but has host of quality second-tier wins on resume.
7. Mater Dei (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 15-2 | TEAM PAGE
Really good starting five who beat Bishop McNamara at NIKE TOC before losing to Archbishop Mitty in upper-division semifinals. Riser in deep California group.
8. Etiwanda (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 10-4 | TEAM PAGE
Winners of six games in a row, including over Sidwell Friends, feels like defending national champion are ready to hit midseason gear. Question is, are Eagles too far back to make repeat effort?
9. IMG Academy (Fla.)
2024-25 record: 11-3 | TEAM PAGE
Has mixture of good wins (Legion Prep, Faith Family) and quality losses (Bishop McNamara, Hebron Christian) heading into New Year. Also, Lu-Hi and Montverde still on schedule.
10. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.)
2024-25 record: 7-0 | TEAM PAGE
With 138 consecutive wins, about to set all-time national record before the likes of Blue Valley North, Whitney Young, Mater Dei and Etiwanda comes visiting later in month.
11. Morris Catholic (NJ)
2024-25 record: 7-0 | TEAM PAGE
Schedule toughens up, starting next week with New Jersey rival Red Bank Catholic - then California powerhouse Archbishop Mitty after that. The Pauldo twins will be ready.
12. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 15-1 | TEAM PAGE
Are Trailblazers really fourth-best team in California, or they laying in the weeds? One thing is for sure, All-American junior Jerzy Robinson licking chops to find out over final weeks.
13. Clackamas (Ore.)
2024-25 record: 7-2 | TEAM PAGE
Over last few weeks, no team's stock has skyrocketed more than Cavaliers, who pushed Archbishop Mitty to overtime at Nike TOC before winning hometown POA Holiday, beating Faith Family in finals.
14. Bradley Central (Tenn.)
2024-25 record: 16-0 | TEAM PAGE
Won Junior Orange Bowl Classic to close out 2024, and now two-time defending Tennessee champions now have sight set on running the table to March.
15. Hebron Christian (Ga.)
2024-25 record: 13-1 | TEAM PAGE
Was on 10-game winning roll, beating in-state Langston Hughes in mid-December - only to lose six days later (55-52) in a rematch. Has Dr. Phillips date later in season before playoffs.
16. Johnston (Iowa)
2024-25 record: 9-0 | TEAM PAGE
Survived toughest in-state test with Dowling Catholic (49-41), and now finally plays at home for first time Tuesday. Road rematch with Maroons in two weeks.
17. Princess Anne (Va.)
2024-25 record: 10-0 | TEAM PAGE
Not sure what is more impressive - cracking 90 points five times this winter, or holding an opponent to fewer than 10 points three times? Whatever it is, it spells dominant.
18. Bishop Ireton (Va.)
2024-25 record: 11-1 | TEAM PAGE
Since opening loss to now-No. 1 Long Island Lutheran, team has won 11 in a row, including a win over Winter Haven. Big opportunity with Bishop McNamara game less than a week away.
19. Faith Family (Texas)
2024-25 record: 10-4 | TEAM PAGE
No longer a UIL member, charter Eagles have played one of the tougher schedule around - with losses to Montverde, IMG Academy and Clackamas in POA Holiday finals.
20. Hamilton Southeastern (Ind.)
2024-25 record: 17-0 | TEAM PAGE
In a battle for Indiana supremacy, handed Lawrence Central last-second loss (52-50) on Addison Van Hoesen's layin at Hall of Fame Classic. Guard Maya Makalusky (21.1 ppg) has been terrific.
21. Lawrence Central (Ind.)
2024-25 record: 16-1 | TEAM PAGE
No time for Bears to mope over Hamilton Southeastern setback as they have road rematch with rival Lawrence North and home game against Ohio power Purcell Marian.
22. Legion Prep (Texas)
2024-25 record: 18-6 | TEAM PAGE
Talk about getting after it in inaugural season, nobody has been busier than Bulldogs, who registered most impressive showing over Westtown (78-62). Montverde and Bishop McNamara coming up.
23. Pewaukee (Wis.)
2024-25 record: 10-1 | TEAM PAGE
First-time Wisconsin (WIAA) Division 2 champions had golden chance to make statement on national stage at Tampa Christmas Invitational, but hit a thud against then No. 1-Montverde (89-45).
24. Clovis West (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 18-0 | TEAM PAGE
Off to best start in program history, Golden Eagles wrapped up nearly three-week road trip with Denver East Holiday Ball triumph. Has wins over Palm Bay, Democracy Prep and Rancho Christian.
25. Westtown (Pa.)
2024-25 record: 7-3 | TEAM PAGE
Went 2-2 at Nike TOC, followed up with a loss to Bishop McNamara (57-43) - all coming after a 6-0 start. Still chance to solidify top-25 spot with game against Bishop Ireton in 12 days.
BUBBLE
Blue Valley North (Kan.)
Bullis (Md.)
Conway (Ark.)
Cypress Springs (Texas(
DME Academy (Fla.)
Duncanville (Texas)
Grandview (Colo.)
Langston Hughes (Ga.)
Purcell Marian (Ohio)
Putnam City North (Okla.)
Red Bank Catholic (NJ)
Ridgeline (Utah)
St. John's (Washington, DC)
Winston Salem Christian National (NC)
Winter Haven (Fla.)
