Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings: Montverde Academy (Florida) moves up to take top spot
The 2024-25 high school girls basketball season is heading into a fun season - high-profile holiday tournaments - and High School on SI is revising its order of the best teams in the nation before the New Year.
SBLive/SI's girls basketball rankings will highlight teams affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state in which it resides, or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state as well as some of the country's top prep schools and basketball academies.
Find the complete breakdown of the latest SBLive/SI Power 25 national girls basketball rankings below.
The Power 25 rankings are compiled by Todd Milles based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country. Reach Todd on Twitter (@ManyHatsMilles) or email him at todd@scorebooklive.com.
---
TOP 25 NATIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
1. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
2024-25 record: 6-0 | TEAM PAGE
Has had a couple close calls against Purcell Marian (75-69) and Winston Salem Christian (56-52), but transfer Saniyah Hall has scored at least 20 points in all six victories.
2. Long Island Lutheran (NY)
2024-25 record: 5-0 | TEAM PAGE
Won Iolani championship and have five players scoring in double figures, led by guards Olivia Jones (20.4 ppg) and Savvy Swords (15.8 ppg, 12.8 rpg).
3. Ontario Christian (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 9-0 | TEAM PAGE
Right now, best team in California. Captured Troy Classic title over Mater Dei as ninth graders Tati Griffin and Sydney Douglas fitting in just fine.
4. Hebron Christian (Ga.)
2024-25 record: 8-0 | TEAM PAGE
Impressive start for three-time defending Georgia AAA champions with wins over in-state power Norcross (58-42) and IMG Academy (55-50).
5. Bishop McNamara (Md.)
2024-25 record: 3-0 | TEAM PAGE
Is this the year? So far, so good - with convincing win over IMG Academy (47-24) at the "She Got Game Classic," as well as beating Bullis (54-46).
6. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 4-0 | TEAM PAGE
Step-back-from-pack rumors greatly exaggerated. Monarchs still have forward McKenna Woliczko, who was MVP at team's win at La Jolla Country Day Sweet 16.
7. Sidwell Friends (DC)
2024-25 record: 6-0 | TEAM PAGE
Quality early-season wins over Christ the King, Archbishop Wood, Palm Bay and Whitney Young have Quakers moving up, led by touted junior Jordyn Jackson.
8. Red Bank Catholic (NJ)
2023-24 record: 0-0 | TEAM PAGE
Reigning Non-Public 'A' state champions get season going Wednesday against St. Joseph-by-the-Sea, led by junior forward Addy Nyemchek.
9. IMG Academy (Fla.)
2023-24 record: 6-2 | TEAM PAGE
Dropped four spots after losses to Hebron Christian and Bishop McNamara, both top-five squads nationally. Did handle Texas two-step of Legion Prep and Duncanville.
10. Etiwanda (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 4-4 | TEAM PAGE
Revamped cast had had to get acclimated to being national champion. Lost three games in a row to close out November, including one to Ontario Christian.
11. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.)
2024-25 record: 3-0 | TEAM PAGE
Opened with three stress-free wins over Father Tolton, Peoria and Lutheran to push nation's best winning streak to 134 games.
12. Morris Catholic (NJ)
2024-25 record: 1-0 | TEAM PAGE
Behind Mia Pauldo's 17 points, opened season with low-scoring win over University (37-33). Does not see Red Bank Catholic for almost another month.
13. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 6-0 | TEAM PAGE
Team USA U-16 gold medalist Jerzy Robinson keeps climbing - 31 points, 17 rebounds in latest win over Bishop Gorman. Bigger tests ahead.
14. Westtown (Pa.)
2024-25 record: 5-0 | TEAM PAGE
Three-time Pennsylvania (PAISAA) state champions riding defensive length and talented sophomore Jordyn Palmer to hot start. Winners of 27 consecutive games.
15. Purcell Marian (Ohio)
2024-25 record: 5-1 | TEAM PAGE
Won five games in a row after season-opening nailbiter against Montverde Academy. Opens with Archbishop Wood in this week's Nike TOC.
16. Mater Dei (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 9-1 | TEAM PAGE
Captured a pair of tournaments (Iolani Classic, Troy Classic), and has built impressive December run already - with lone setback a loss to Ontario Christian.
17. Lawrence Central (Ind.)
2023-24 record: 12-0 | TEAM PAGE
Won interstate matchup with Kentucky champion Sacred Heart (69-49) in early December before holding off rival Lawrence North, 52-51, five days later.
18. Bradley Central (Tenn.)
2023-24 record: 8-0 | TEAM PAGE
Two-time defending Tennessee champions won their own Thanksgiving Classic and has not been tested so far this winter. Closest game was 27-poiint win over Lincoln County.
19. Johnston (Iowa)
2023-24 record: 5-0 | TEAM PAGE
Things get very interesting tonight as Dragons host next-best team in Iowa - Dowling. Expect forward Amani Jenkins to do her thing in the post.
20. Pewaukee (Wis.)
2023-24 record: 5-0 | TEAM PAGE
First-time Wisconsin (WIAA) Division 2 champions cracked century mark in win over Brown Deer (101-43) as Pirates have rolled out of gates.
21. Princess Anne (Va.)
2023-24 record: 5-0 | TEAM PAGE
Another Virginia program jumps into Top 25 - with 87-40 thumping of previous top player Thomas Dale being catalyst. Gunning for state title No. 15 this year.
22. Bishop Ireton (Va.)
2023-24 record: 5-1 | TEAM PAGE
Played Long Island Lutheran tough out of the gates (79-73), and has kept winning ever since. Guard Amirah Anderson just cracked 1,000 career points.
23. Legion Prep (Texas)
2023-24 record: 13-5 | TEAM PAGE
Nobody has been busier in November and December than the Bulldogs, who have true leader in guard Kamora Pruitt (18.6 ppg).
24. Clackamas (Ore.)
2023-24 record: 1-0 | TEAM PAGE
Escaped fellow Class 6A Oregon contender Willamette (66-65) in overtime as guard Jazzy Davidson (29 points) hits game-winner with six seconds remaining.
25. Duncanville (Texas)
2023-24 record: 9-4 | TEAM PAGE
Lost to pair of top-10 squads (Ontario Christian, IMG Academy), but did knock off defending national champion Etiwanda (55-47) as Thanksgiving Hoopfest.
---
BUBBLE
Blue Valley North (Kan.)
Clovis West (Calif.)
DME Academy (Fla.)
Millard West (Neb.)
Mount Zion Prep Academy (Md.)
Putnam City North (Okla.)
Norcross (Ga.)
Whitney Young (Ill.)
---