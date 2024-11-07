Top 25 preseason national high school girls basketball rankings: Etiwanda (California) starts No. 1
The 2024-25 high school girls basketball season is approaching its full start around the country, and High School on SI is taking stock of the best teams in the nation entering the season.
Storylines:
* Can California powerhouse Etiwanda, led by recent five-star LSU commit Grace Knox, repeat as national champion?
* Which of the Florida academy schools - Montverde Academy, IMG Academy or DME Academy - will make the strongest push for national title contention?
* And can second-year Texas program Legion Prep, paced by four-star junior Kamora Pruitt, put its own dent into the national scene?
SBLive/SI's girls basketball rankings will highlight teams affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state in which it resides, or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state as well as some of the country's top prep schools and basketball academies.
Find the complete breakdown of the preseason SBLive/SI Power 25 preseason national girls basketball rankings below.
The Power 25 rankings are compiled by Todd Milles based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country. Reach Todd on Twitter (@ManyHatsMilles) or email him at todd@scorebooklive.com.
TOP 25 PRESEASON NATIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
1. Etiwanda (Calif.)
2023-24 record: 32-3 | TEAM PAGE
Still beaming after becoming the first public school to win a national championship since Central Valley (Wash.) did in 2018. And although All-American forward Kennedy Smith is off to USC, the frontcourt still should be formidable with recent five-star LSU commit Grace Knox and sophomore Aliyah Philips - all fed by fourth-year starting point guard Aliyahna "Puff" Morris, a Cal commit.
2. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
2023-24 record: 24-4 | TEAM PAGE
No roster in the country boasts more blue-ribbon talent than the three-time defending Chipotle Nationals champions, who finished No. 4 in Power 25 rankings last season. And if national player of the year Jaloni Cambridge (Ohio State) enjoyed her one season running the show, imagine how revved up five-star guards Aaliyah Crump (2025) and Saniyah Hall (2026) are to get going.
3. Long Island Lutheran (NY)
2023-24 record: 21-2 | TEAM PAGE
Ranked No. 1 for the first half of last season, Christina Raiti's group contended for the national title right up to the final weekend. Now, how do the Crusaders replaced four top-75 seniors, including five-star signees Syla Swords (Michigan), Kate Koval (Notre Dame) and Kayleigh Heckel (USC)? They have four top-50 juniors ready to take their turn, led by do-everything forward Savvy Swords.
4. Ontario Christian (Calif.)
2023-24 record: 28-5 | TEAM PAGE
These Knights are the new kids on the national-relevance block. Led by point guard Kaleena Smith, the top-rated player in 2027 class, Ontario Christian finished in the season-ending Power 25 last March for the first time in school history. And now they add incoming 6-foot-6 WNBA-level wing Sydney Douglas to the fold to join physical forward Tatianna Griffin in the frontcourt.
5. IMG Academy (Fla.)
2023-24 record: 23-4 | TEAM PAGE
After a few up-and-down seasons, the Ascenders set a single-season program record for wins (23), including a run to the Chipotle Nationals' finals, losing to Montverde. They have five seniors, including four five-star recruits, who are top-60 players, paced by UConn point guard commit Kelis Fisher and wing player Deniya Prawl, who was part of the silver medal-winning U17 Canadian National Team.
6. Hebron Christian (Ga.)
2023-24 record: 32-2 | TEAM PAGE
Over the past five seasons, this program is 149-11, has won three Georgia AAA championships and captured "The Throne" title to end the 2023-24 campaign. Needless to say, the Lions' deliberate, defense-first style is working. Everything runs through senior point guard Aubrey Beckham, a Georgia commit - and transfer four-star junior Gabby Minus should make an immediate impact on the wing.
7. Legion Prep (Texas)
2023-24 record: 22-4 | TEAM PAGE
In an offseason of program fallout and player shuffling in Texas - it was this second-year program that attracted a bevy of blue chippers, including elite juniors in five-star guard Jacy Albi (Frisco Liberty; out for season with knee injury), four-star wing Kamora Pruitt (DeSoto) and point guard Rieyan Desouze (DeSoto). Add UTEP commit Brooklyn Terry, and this squad is well-rounded - and loaded.
8. Bishop McNamara (Md.)
2023-24 record: 28-5 | TEAM PAGE
A top-10 regular, even with the loss of guard Maddy McDaniel to South Carolina, the Mustangs boast perimeter playmakers, led by rising 2027 point guard Nyair McCoy, who came over from Archbishop Carroll. Fellow sophomore Qandace Samuels. a four-star prospect, is the sister of UConn guard Qadence Samuels. And four-star forward Zhen Craft, a Georgia commit, will be a senior anchor.
9. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.)
2023-24 record: 30-1 | TEAM PAGE
Had the Monarchs closed out Etiwanda in the Open Division CIF State title game, they would have been national champions. Five-star 2026 forward McKenna Woliczko is one of the most active frontcourt attackers in the country, and with the additions of four-star junior Devin Cosgriff, sophomore twins Ze'Ni and Zion Patterson and touted 2028 center Maliya Hunter, a reloading mission is underway.
10. Sidwell Friends (DC)
2023-24 record: 25-7 | TEAM PAGE
The 2022 national champions are still big-time players. And the Quakers will showcase one of the best backcourts in the country with a pair of five-star juniors - shooting guard Jordyn Jackson (No. 9 in ESPN.com's latest rankings) and point guard Autumn Fleary (No. 14), a transfer from McDonogh School. Add in D1 recruit Ava Yoon, this team will be about up-tempo pressure - on both ends.
11. Red Bank Catholic (NJ)
2023-24 record: 27-5 | TEAM PAGE
The Caseys won't be hosting a run of high-profile D1 coaches in their gymnasium, but they will be winning plenty of games in New Jersey - and likely another Non-Public 'A' state championship with their entire tough-minded nucleus returning, led by junior forward Addy Nyemchek.
12. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.)
2023-24 record: 31-0 | TEAM PAGE
When you've won four Missouri Class 6 state titles in a row, and 131 consecutive games for the nation's longest winning streak - and have one of best two-way point guards in the country in 2025 Indiana commit Nevaeh Caffey, you have earned a deserved spot high on this list.
13. Morris Catholic (NJ)
2023-24 record: 29-1 | TEAM PAGE
Welcome to the world of dynamic 2025 Tennessee guard commits (and reality-show makers) Mia and Mya Pauldo, who might only be 5-foot-5, but they leave bigger guards standing still getting to the basket. Add in Loyola of Chicago commit Daniella Matus, and this cast of guards can fly.
14. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
2023-24 record: 31-3 | TEAM PAGE
Roster might not boast major-D1 depth of years past, but any squad with a powerful guard like 2026 five-star prospect Jerzy Robinson, a paint defender duo in 6-foot-4 Emilia Krstevski and Payton Montgomery and one of England's top junior players in Leia Edwards will likely make beautiful noise.
15. Westtown (Pa.)
2023-24 record: 25-2 | TEAM PAGE
Winners of a third consecutive Pennsylvania (PAISAA) state title last winter return four starters, including high-powered sophomores Jessie Moses at point guard (No. 15 in ESPN.com rankings in 2027) and do-it-all, five-star prospect Jordyn Palmer at forward (No. 4).
16. Purcell Marian (Ohio)
2023-24 record: 28-1 | TEAM PAGE
Ohio's premier program graduated three D1 players, but still has five-star 2025 forward Darianna "Dee" Alexander, a Cincinnati commit who is also a two-time "Miss Ohio Basketball" winner, leading the way, as well as senior twin sisters Ky'Aira and Cy'Aira Miller on the perimeter.
17. Thomas Dale (Va.)
2023-24 record: 24-2 | TEAM PAGE
Virginia (VHSL) Class 6 state runner-up last winter saw standout Nyiah Wilson transfer to IMG Academy, but that should clear the way. for junior point guard Savannah Dawson to stake her claim as state's best player - and sophomore Timani Harris to join her in forming lethal backcourt.
18. Mater Dei (Calif.)
2023-24 record: 32-3 | TEAM PAGE
Team went through coaching change with ex-D1 coach Jodi Wynn, who replaces career wins leader Kevin Kiernan. And she has returning talent everywhere, from Iowa commit Addy Deal headlining an all-senior backcourt with Devyn Kiernan and Amaya Williams, to rising Kaeli Wynn in the frontcourt.
19. Lawrence Central (Ind.)
2023-24 record: 30-1 | TEAM PAGE
What a takeoff for the Bears, who won their first Indiana 4A championship last winter with a program-record 30 wins. And all of their impact performers returned, paced by four-star Mississippi State commit Jaylah Lampley - and younger sister, Lola, a four-star junior, right on her heels.
20. Bradley Central (Tenn.)
2023-24 record: 34-1 | TEAM PAGE
The Bearettes have it rolling in Tennessee. The two-time defending 4A champions are coming off their eighth consecutive 30-win full season, and have four-star junior Kimora Fields, an efficient playmaker, and 2025 Arkansas guard commit Harmonie Ware back leading the charge.
21. Duncanville (Texas)
2023-24 record: 35-4 | TEAM PAGE
Fresh off its Texas Class 6A championship last winter, the Pantherettes will be guided by a talented sophomore backcourt in Samari Holmen, who is poised to climb the national ranks, and A'ja Smith, as well as high-motor UNLV 2025 commit Trystan James as an inside-outside threat at forward.
22. Johnston (Iowa)
2023-24 record: 29-0 | TEAM PAGE
Might not be as deep as squad that captured its third Iowa 5A championship in the past five seasons last winter, but the front-line talent is legitimate. Four-star 2025 Virginia Tech commit Amani Jenkins is an active frontcourt presence - and five-star junior Jenica Lewis can score from anywhere.
23. Loyola Academy (Ill.)
2023-24 record: 38-0 | TEAM PAGE
Who says you have to be tall to be basketball giants? The 5-foot-8-and-shorter Ramblers tied a state record for wins (38) in reeling in the Illinois 4A championship. Vanderbilt senior point-guard commit Aubrey Galvan has elite playmaking vision, and guard Clare Weasler is ready for a breakout junior year.
24. DME Academy (Fla.)
2023-24 record: 20-7 | TEAM PAGE
These Lakers might not be showtime flashy, but they will be bullish and balanced, led by newcomer juniors Sther Ubaka, who was a member of the U18 Brazilian National Team at center, and guard GiGi Battle, a four-star forward who came from Rutgers Prep in New Jersey.
25. Pewaukee (Wis.)
2023-24 record: 29-1 | TEAM PAGE
Third time was a charm last winter as the Pirates won their first Wisconsin (WIAA) Division 2 championship with a win over Notre Dame, which beat them in the previous two years. Every starter returns, including Michigan State-bound twin guards Amy and Anna Terrian.
