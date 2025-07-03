High School

USA Lacrosse Announces Recipients of Prestigious High School Girls Lacrosse Award

More than 60 high school girls lacrosse players across the country received the honor

Kevin L. Smith

Ruby Lucken, playing goalie for the Golden High School girls lacrosse team (Colorado), is one of many recipients of the Jackie Pitts Award.
Ruby Lucken, playing goalie for the Golden High School girls lacrosse team (Colorado), is one of many recipients of the Jackie Pitts Award. / Lance Waldt

USA Lacrosse announced the recipients of the annual Jackie Pitts Award on Thursday.

The award is named in honor of Pitts, a legendary member of the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame. The award recognizes one senior girls lacrosse player from each area who goes “above and beyond in service to her team, school and community,” according to a release.

Below is a list of this year’s recipients:

Alabama

Kathleen Stone, defense, Hoover

Arizona

Emerson Lewis, attack, Chaparral

California

Central Coast

Ruby Pence, midfield, Menlo-Atherton

Greater Los Angeles

Caitlyn Kelly, midfield, Redondo Union

Orange County

Grace Burke, attack, St. Margaret's Episcopal

San Diego

Natalie Marvin, midfield, Bishop's School

Colorado

Ruby Lucken, goalie, Golden

Connecticut

Fallon Leibrock, goalie, Fairfield Ludlowe 

North/South Dakotas

Rachel Skott, midfield, Watertown 

District of Columbia

Catherine LeTendre, midfield, Potomac School

Florida

Gulf Coast

Grace Knowles, midfield, Manatee

North

Jasmin Lockett, defense, Atlantic Coast 

South Atlantic

Mia Layne, attack, St. Thomas Aquinas

Georgia

Rylie Muller, defense, Pope

Idaho

Celeste Moorman, midfield, Capital 

Illinois

Addison Linn, attack, Hinsdale Central

Iowa/Nebraska

Alyssa Moheiser, attack, Duchesne Academy

Kentucky

Kylie Flathers, midfield, Eastern

Maryland

Chesapeake

Ava Baselga, attack, Archbishop Spalding

Eastern Shore

Rylie Corn, defense, Kent Island

Howard County

Gabrielle Bergstrom, midfield, River Hill

Western

Sophie Baer, defense, Manchester Valley

Massachusetts

Eastern Independent

Lauren Herlihy, midfield, Phillips Academy

Eastern Public/Catholic

Grace Maroney, midfield, Hingham

Western

Kaia Swamp, attack, Northfield Mount Hermon

Michigan

Naomi Green, defense, Rockford

Minnesota

Jada Chenitz, defense, Blake School

Missouri

Heartland

Ellesmere Torrance, midfield, Pembroke Hill

Saint Louis

Mary Hails, midfield, Lafayette 

Montana

Olivia Shepherd, attack, Hellgate

Nevada

Morgan Grimes, defense, Reno

New Hampshire

Alexandra Cabot, midfield, St. Paul's

New Jersey

Central

Addison Chisholm, defense, Bernards

Shore

Zoey Smith, midfield, Lacey Township

South

Faith Pacquing , defense, Ocean City

New York

Long Island Catholic

Sophia Virgilio, attack, St. John the Baptist

NYC

Divya Parikh, midfield, Brooklyn Tech

Section 1 (Hudson Valley)

Jaclyn Mahoney, midfield, Pearl River

Section 11 (Suffolk)

Liliana Pettit, midfield, Commack

Section 2 (Adirondack)

Clare Megahey, attack, Bethlehem Central

Section 5 (Rochester)

Anna Anderson, defense, Pittsford

Section 6 (Western)

McKenna Flatau, goalie, Sweet Home

Section 8 (Nassau)

Maggie Spehr, midfield, Cold Spring Harbor

Section 9 (Mid-Hudson)

Abigail Kadus, attack, Warwick Valley

North Carolina

Middy Hinkley, midfield, New Bern

Ohio (Central) 

Madison Zechman, midfield, Dublin Scioto

Oregon

Mahlum, midfield, Westview

Pennsylvania

Central

Sienna Chirieleison, midfield, Trinity

Eastern

Stella D'Ambro, midfield, Bishop Shanahan

Western

Heather Harshman, defense, Hempfield Area

Rhode Island

Grace Riley, goalie, South Kingstown

South Carolina

Amelia Owens, goalie, AC Flora

Tennessee

Addison Bray, midfield, Cookeville

Texas

North

McKenzie Quigley, midfield, Lovejoy 

South

Helen Rieke, defense, Memorial 

Utah

Emma Henderson, defense, Brighton

Vermont

Emily Stempek, midfield, Essex

Virginia

Richmond

Allie Mackay, defense, Douglas S. Freeman

Southwest

Madison Weaver, goalie, Jefferson Forest

Tidewater

Ana Hiu, defense, Jamestown

Washington

West Virginia

Kaylin Henry, midfield, Martinsburg

Wisconsin

Hanna Rewolinski, attack, Muskego

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/National