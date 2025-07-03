USA Lacrosse Announces Recipients of Prestigious High School Girls Lacrosse Award
USA Lacrosse announced the recipients of the annual Jackie Pitts Award on Thursday.
The award is named in honor of Pitts, a legendary member of the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame. The award recognizes one senior girls lacrosse player from each area who goes “above and beyond in service to her team, school and community,” according to a release.
Below is a list of this year’s recipients:
Alabama
Kathleen Stone, defense, Hoover
Arizona
Emerson Lewis, attack, Chaparral
California
Central Coast
Ruby Pence, midfield, Menlo-Atherton
Greater Los Angeles
Caitlyn Kelly, midfield, Redondo Union
Orange County
Grace Burke, attack, St. Margaret's Episcopal
San Diego
Natalie Marvin, midfield, Bishop's School
Colorado
Ruby Lucken, goalie, Golden
Connecticut
Fallon Leibrock, goalie, Fairfield Ludlowe
North/South Dakotas
Rachel Skott, midfield, Watertown
District of Columbia
Catherine LeTendre, midfield, Potomac School
Florida
Gulf Coast
Grace Knowles, midfield, Manatee
North
Jasmin Lockett, defense, Atlantic Coast
South Atlantic
Mia Layne, attack, St. Thomas Aquinas
Georgia
Rylie Muller, defense, Pope
Idaho
Celeste Moorman, midfield, Capital
Illinois
Addison Linn, attack, Hinsdale Central
Iowa/Nebraska
Alyssa Moheiser, attack, Duchesne Academy
Kentucky
Kylie Flathers, midfield, Eastern
Maryland
Chesapeake
Ava Baselga, attack, Archbishop Spalding
Eastern Shore
Rylie Corn, defense, Kent Island
Howard County
Gabrielle Bergstrom, midfield, River Hill
Western
Sophie Baer, defense, Manchester Valley
Massachusetts
Eastern Independent
Lauren Herlihy, midfield, Phillips Academy
Eastern Public/Catholic
Grace Maroney, midfield, Hingham
Western
Kaia Swamp, attack, Northfield Mount Hermon
Michigan
Naomi Green, defense, Rockford
Minnesota
Jada Chenitz, defense, Blake School
Missouri
Heartland
Ellesmere Torrance, midfield, Pembroke Hill
Saint Louis
Mary Hails, midfield, Lafayette
Montana
Olivia Shepherd, attack, Hellgate
Nevada
Morgan Grimes, defense, Reno
New Hampshire
Alexandra Cabot, midfield, St. Paul's
New Jersey
Central
Addison Chisholm, defense, Bernards
Shore
Zoey Smith, midfield, Lacey Township
South
Faith Pacquing , defense, Ocean City
New York
Long Island Catholic
Sophia Virgilio, attack, St. John the Baptist
NYC
Divya Parikh, midfield, Brooklyn Tech
Section 1 (Hudson Valley)
Jaclyn Mahoney, midfield, Pearl River
Section 11 (Suffolk)
Liliana Pettit, midfield, Commack
Section 2 (Adirondack)
Clare Megahey, attack, Bethlehem Central
Section 5 (Rochester)
Anna Anderson, defense, Pittsford
Section 6 (Western)
McKenna Flatau, goalie, Sweet Home
Section 8 (Nassau)
Maggie Spehr, midfield, Cold Spring Harbor
Section 9 (Mid-Hudson)
Abigail Kadus, attack, Warwick Valley
North Carolina
Middy Hinkley, midfield, New Bern
Ohio (Central)
Madison Zechman, midfield, Dublin Scioto
Oregon
Mahlum, midfield, Westview
Pennsylvania
Central
Sienna Chirieleison, midfield, Trinity
Eastern
Stella D'Ambro, midfield, Bishop Shanahan
Western
Heather Harshman, defense, Hempfield Area
Rhode Island
Grace Riley, goalie, South Kingstown
South Carolina
Amelia Owens, goalie, AC Flora
Tennessee
Addison Bray, midfield, Cookeville
Texas
North
McKenzie Quigley, midfield, Lovejoy
South
Helen Rieke, defense, Memorial
Utah
Emma Henderson, defense, Brighton
Vermont
Emily Stempek, midfield, Essex
Virginia
Richmond
Allie Mackay, defense, Douglas S. Freeman
Southwest
Madison Weaver, goalie, Jefferson Forest
Tidewater
Ana Hiu, defense, Jamestown
Washington
West Virginia
Kaylin Henry, midfield, Martinsburg
Wisconsin
Hanna Rewolinski, attack, Muskego
