USA vs. World: Live score, updates of Nike Hoop Summit men's basketball game (4/12/2025)
Another freeway lane of future NBA talent will be buzzing Saturday night at the annual Nike Hoop Summit at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
Six of the top eight ranked players in the 2025 class (ESPN.com), including No. 1 A.J. Dybantsa (BYU signee), of Utah Prep, and No. 3 Cameron Boozer (Duke signee), of Christopher Columbus High School in Florida, will be in action.
Team USA leads the all-time series, 18-7, including the past four meetings. The most recent triumph was last year - a Cooper Flagg-led 98-75 victory.
The game will tip off at 10 p.m. ET, and will be televised on USA Network, and streamed on the Peacock. Live game statistics will be provided here.
High School On SI's Todd Milles is on site with interviews and other player notes from the game. Also, stay with us for the latest score and game updates - from pre-game to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
---
PRE-GAME: Team USA vs. Team World
FIRST QUARTER
Updates provided when game begins.
---
USA ROSTER
G Darius Acuff Jr., IMG Academy
F Nate Ament, Highland School
F Cameron Boozer, Christoper Columbus
G Cayden Boozer, Christopher Columbus
G Mikel Brown Jr., DME Academy
C Chris Cenac Jr., Link Academy
G A.J. Dybantsa, Utah Prep
F Jalen Haralson, La Lumiere School
G Jasper Johnson, Overtime Elite
F Nikolas Khamenia, Harvard Westlake High School
G Trey McKenney, Saint Mary's Preparatory School
C Malachi Moreno, Great Crossing
---
WORLD ROSTER
G Ikenna Alozie, Dream City Christian
G Kiyan Anthony, Long Island Lutheran
F Tajh Ariza, Westcheser High School
G Dash Daniels, Melbourne United
F Bogoljub Markovic, KK Mega Basket
G Omer Mayer, Maccabi Tel Aviv
F David Mirkovic, SC Derby Podgorcia
F Jaion Pitt, CIA Bella Vista
C Eric Reibe, Bullis School
G Dame Sarr, FC Barcelona
F Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph High School
F Boyuan Zhang, Shanxi Feniju
---