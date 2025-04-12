USA vs. World: Live score, updates of Nike Hoop Summit women's basketball game (4/12/2025)
Before heading off to Oklahoma, there will be one more chance to see top-ranked 2025 girls basketball recruit Aaliyah Chavez, of Monterey High School in Texas, play in a high-school showcase.
It is Saturday night at the Nike Hoop Summit at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
Team USA has won both previous meetings - 100-79 in the inaugural game in 2023, and 83-80 a year ago behind USC-bound Kennedy Smith's 24 points.
The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET, and will be televised on USA Network, and streamed on the Peacock. Live game statistics will be provided here.
High School On SI's Todd Milles is on site with interviews and other player notes from the game. Also, stay with us for the latest score and game updates - from pre-game to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
---
PRE-GAME: Team USA vs. Team World
FIRST QUARTER
Updates provided when game begins.
---
USA ROSTER
G Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian
C Sienna Betts, Grandview
G Aaliyah Chavez, Monterey
G Aaliyah Crump, Montverde Academy
G Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas
F Alexandra Eschmeyer, Peak To Peak Charter School
F Madison Francis, Lancaster Central
G ZaKiiyah Johnson, Sacred Heart Academy
F Grace Knox, Etiwanda
G Emilee Skinner, Ridgeline
G Jordan Speiser, Lutheran
G Hailee Swain, Holy Innocents' Episcopal School
---
WORLD ROSTER
G Daria Biriuk, The Webb School
C Sarah Cisse, Centre Federal
G Bella Hines, ABC Prep
G Agot Makeer, Montverde Academy
F Aiya McDowell, Cy Springs
G Jovana Popovic, ZKK Mega Basket
F Deniya Prawl, IMG Academy
G Ainhoa Risacher, Lyon ASVEL
C Saffron Shiels, Townsville Fire
F Lara Somfai, IMG Academy
C Olivia Vukosa, Christ the King
F Nyadieng Yiech, Fort Erie
---