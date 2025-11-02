Jett Thomalla, Millard South Cruise In Nebraska High School Football Playoffs
The march to another Nebraska high school state football championship continues for Millard South High School and top prospect Jett Thomalla.
Thomalla, who has committed to play quarterback at Alabama, threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran in a third as the Patriots crushed Omaha Westview this past Friday night, 45-3, in the Class A playoffs.
Up next for Millard South, who is now 9-1, will be Elkhorn South, a 31-13 winner over Millard West. That game is scheduled for Friday, November 7.
The winner between Millard South and Elkhorn South will take on either top-seed Omaha Westside or Kearney.
Thomalla completed 14 of 22 for 295 yards, adding 45 yards rushing. Nelsyn Wheeler rushed 13 times for 101 yards and three trips to the end zone himself, as Gabe Prucha added 69 yards rushing.
Dashawn Prince caught two passes for 72 yards with a score, as Isaac Jensen had three receptions for 63 and a touchdown. Owen Zech caught three passes for 79 yards.
Jett Thomalla Has Been Unstoppable Throughout Season, Career
Thomalla, a 6-foot-5 senior, has thrown 41 touchdown passes against just three interceptions on the season, racking up over 2,300 yards. He has thrown at least two TD passes in each game, going for six three times and five three more.
Elkhorn South has suffered two losses this season to Omaha Westside and Papillion-LaVista South. The Storm started the season 6-0 before the loss to Omaha Westside, closing the season 1-2 before besting Millard West in convincing fashion in the playoffs.
Millard South won its first Nebraska high school state football championship in 15 seasons last year when they scored a 27-10 victory over Omaha Westside. Thomalla threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns in that win over Omaha Westside.
Top Seeds Advance In Nebraska High School Football Playoffs
The other quarterfinal round matchups in the Class A Nebraska high school football playoffs will see Papillion-LaVista South play Millard North and Lincoln East take on Creighton Preparatory School.
All of the higher seeds won in the opening round of the class.
The Class B Nebraska high school football playoffs saw a couple of upsets, as York stunned Scottsbluff and Gretna topped Norris. Top-seed Waverly advanced, as did Seward, Bennington, Elkhorn North, Omaha Skutt Catholic and Gretna East.
Wahoo led the way in qualifiers to the quarterfinals in Class C1, winning 69-14 in the opening round. Mount Michael Benedictine, Syracuse, Ashland-Greenwood, Sidney, Fort Calhoun, Aurora and Columbus Lakeview joined them.