Nebraska high school football computer rankings (10/28/2024)
Nine weeks of the 2024 Nebraska high school football season have come and gone, and High School on SI has published its updated computer rankings for the state.
Kearney is the No. 1 team in the Class A computer rankings. Omaha Westside is No. 2, and Elkhorn South is No. 3.
Scottsbluff sits atop the Class B computer rankings.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive’s latest Nebraska football computer rankings, as of October 28, 2024:
NEBRASKA FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
CLASS D6
1. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (8-0)
0.958 pts
2. Pawnee City (8-0)
0.868 pts
3. Hay Springs (8-0)
0.857 pts
4. Garden County (7-0)
0.852 pts
5. Stuart (7-1)
0.817 pts
6. Red Cloud (7-1)
0.804 pts
7. Arthur County (7-1)
0.779 pts
8. Leyton (6-1)
0.760 pts
9. Silver Lake (6-2)
0.751 pts
10. Diller-Odell (6-2)
0.694 pts
CLASS D2
1. Central Valley (8-1)
0.849 pts
2. Sandhills/Thedford (9-0)
0.840 pts
3. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (9-0)
0.835 pts
4. Loomis (8-1)
0.828 pts
5. Riverside (7-2)
0.826 pts
6. Howells-Dodge (7-2)
0.775 pts
7. Wynot (7-2)
0.753 pts
8. Hitchcock County (7-2)
0.727 pts
9. Bancroft-Rosalie (8-1)
0.715 pts
10. High Plains (7-2)
0.704 pts
CLASS D1
1. Sandy Creek (9-0)
0.958 pts
2. Stanton (9-0)
0.932 pts
3. Crofton (8-1)
0.886 pts
4. Pleasanton (8-1)
0.864 pts
5. Summerland (6-1)
0.843 pts
6. Dundy County-Stratton (8-1)
0.828 pts
7. Guardian Angels Central Catholic (9-0)
0.822 pts
8. Arapahoe (8-1)
0.804 pts
9. St. Patrick’s (8-1)
0.792 pts
10. David City (7-0)
0.758 pts
CLASS C2
1. Bishop Neumann (8-1)
1.080 pts
2. Battle Creek (7-2)
1.057 pts
3. Norfolk Catholic (9-0)
0.976 pts
4. Aquinas (6-3)
0.755 pts
5. Cedar Catholic (7-2)
0.708 pts
6. Malcolm (7-2)
0.691 pts
7. Ord (4-5)
0.674 pts
8. Valentine (7-2)
0.671 pts
9. Oakland-Craig (6-3)
0.665 pts
10. Wood River (8-1)
0.656 pts
CLASS C1
1. Ashland-Greenwood (8-1)
1.247 pts
2. Central City (8-1)
1.129 pts
3. Auburn (8-1)
1.099 pts
4. Lincoln Christian (7-2)
1.048 pts
5. Wahoo (9-0)
0.985 pts
6. Lakeview (9-0)
0.928 pts
7. Sidney (9-0)
0.922 pts
8. Milford (6-3)
0.888 pts
9. Boys Town (8-1)
0.848 pts
10. Syracuse (5-4)
0.825 pts
CLASS B
1. Scottsbluff (8-1)
1.061 pts
2. Waverly (7-2)
0.978 pts
3. Seward (9-0)
0.972 pts
4. Bennington (8-1)
0.955 pts
5. Hastings (6-3)
0.949 pts
6. Skutt Catholic (8-1)
0.876 pts
7. Gretna East (5-4)
0.793 pts
8. Elkhorn North (7-2)
0.789 pts
9. McCook (6-3)
0.656 pts
10. Norris (6-3)
0.646 pts
CLASS A
1. Kearney (8-1)
1.135 pts
2. Omaha Westside (9-0)
0.999 pts
3. Elkhorn South (8-1)
0.983 pts
4. Omaha North (7-2)
0.906 pts
5. Lincoln Southeast (7-2)
0.901 pts
6. Millard North (5-4)
0.847 pts
7. Omaha Central (6-3)
0.810 pts
8. Millard West (5-4)
0.794 pts
9. Creighton Prep (4-5)
0.745 pts
10. Papillion-LaVista (6-3)
0.685 pts
—
