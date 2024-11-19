Nebraska (NSAA) high school football state championship finals schedule (matchups, times, locations, 2024 brackets)
The 2024 Nebraska high school football playoffs continued last week, and now it’s time for Round 4 — the state championship games.
Nebraska high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Nebraska high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for each classification:
NEBRASKA (NSAA) FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS
CLASS D6
Championship final
(1) Sumner-Eddyville-Miller vs. (3) Stuart
7 p.m. Friday (Nov. 22)
UNK - Cope Stadium
CLASS D2
Championship final
(4) Central Valley vs. (6) Riverside
10:15 a.m. Monday (Nov. 25)
UNL - Memorial Stadium
CLASS D1
Championship final
(1) Sandy Creek vs. (2) Stanton
2:45 p.m. Monday (Nov. 25)
UNL - Memorial Stadium
CLASS C2
Championship final
(1) Norfolk Catholic vs. (2) Bishop Neumann
10:15 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 26)
UNL - Memorial Stadium
CLASS C1
Championship final
(3) Wahoo vs. (5) Central City
2:45 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 26)
UNL - Memorial Stadium
CLASS B
Championship final
(1) Bennington vs. (3) Omaha Skutt Catholic
7:15 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 26)
UNL - Memorial Stadium
CLASS A
Championship final
(1) Omaha Westside vs. (2) Millard South
7:15 p.m. Monday (Nov. 25)
UNL - Memorial Stadium
