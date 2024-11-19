High School

Nebraska (NSAA) high school football state championship finals schedule (matchups, times, locations, 2024 brackets)

Here are all the 2024 Nebraska high school football playoff brackets entering the fourth round — the state championship games

It's time for the state championship finals in Nebraska high school football!
The 2024 Nebraska high school football playoffs continued last week, and now it’s time for Round 4 — the state championship games.

CLASS D6

Championship final

(1) Sumner-Eddyville-Miller vs. (3) Stuart

7 p.m. Friday (Nov. 22)

UNK - Cope Stadium

CLASS D2

Championship final

(4) Central Valley vs. (6) Riverside

10:15 a.m. Monday (Nov. 25)

UNL - Memorial Stadium

CLASS D1

Championship final

(1) Sandy Creek vs. (2) Stanton

2:45 p.m. Monday (Nov. 25)

UNL - Memorial Stadium

CLASS C2

Championship final

(1) Norfolk Catholic vs. (2) Bishop Neumann

10:15 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 26)

UNL - Memorial Stadium

CLASS C1

Championship final

(3) Wahoo vs. (5) Central City

2:45 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 26)

UNL - Memorial Stadium

CLASS B

Championship final

(1) Bennington vs. (3) Omaha Skutt Catholic

7:15 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 26)

UNL - Memorial Stadium

CLASS A

Championship final

(1) Omaha Westside vs. (2) Millard South

7:15 p.m. Monday (Nov. 25)

UNL - Memorial Stadium

